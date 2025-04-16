7 Supplements to Stock Up on Before Prices Surge

Are your staple health and wellness supplements about to shoot up in price because of tariffs? "Most dietary supplements sold in the U.S. are manufactured here but their key ingredients generally come from other countries,' says Todd Cooperman, MD, via ConsumerLab.com. There is no requirement for labels on supplements to indicate the country of origin of ingredients." It turns out a significant amount of supplements on shelves are produced in places like China, which is currently facing a 145% tariff on all imports to the U.S. Here are seven supplements that could be impacted by the trade wars.

Vitamin C

China produces a huge amount of vitamin C supplements. "In many instances, even if alternative suppliers exist, they simply cannot match China's vast production capabilities or scale," Constance Cullman, CEO of the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), told AgTechNavigator. "This reliance becomes palpable when considering that a staggering 94% of vitamin B6 and over 91% of vitamin C is imported from China. Over 78% of all US vitamin imports come from China."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Folic Acid/B9

The U.S. relies heavily on folic acid imports from China, which is the world's largest producer of synthetic folic acid, and supplied 58% of all U.S. imports of folic acid (by number of shipments) in 2023. This is an increase from 42% five years earlier, according to Harvard Business Review.

Niacinamide/B3

China is a major exporter of Niacinamide, which is shown to support the skin barrier that protects against environmental damage. This is one reason the ingredient is so popular for skincare products and dietary supplements, but the tariff war between the U.S. and China could impact not just supplements but many beauty company prices too.

7 Supplements That Are a Waste of Money, According to a Dietitian

Biotin Supplements

Biotin is used to strengthen hair and nails, and is a common ingredient in many beauty products and wellness supplements. It's also a critical feed supplement for chickens, say the HBR. According to Panjiva, 61.7% of biotin shipments to the United States in 2023 came from Chinese factories and labs.

Vitamin B6

94 % of the Vitamin B6 in the U.S. is imported from China. "In 2023, the leading exporters of Vitamin B6, derivatives, unmixed were China ($173M), Germany ($50.2M), and Netherlands ($40.4M). The top importers were Netherlands ($62.2M), United States ($38M), and Germany ($12.9M)," says the OEC.

Fish Oils

Many suppliers are worried about the effect tariffs will have on supplements such as fish oils. "In 2023, global trade of Fish Oil reached $4.25B, reflecting a 35.4% increase from 2022, when trade totaled $3.14B. Over the past five years, trade in this category has grown at an annualized rate of 15%," says the OEC. "In 2023, the leading exporters of Fish Oil were Chile ($459M), Denmark ($335M), and Norway ($333M)."

Turmeric

India is the world's largest exporter of turmeric, according to the OEC, which means prices could be impacted even by India's comparatively lower 10% tariff. "In 2023, the leading exporters of Turmeric (curcuma) were India ($231M), Fiji ($12.9M), and Burma ($11.1M). The top importers were the United States ($50.1M), Bangladesh ($37.4M), and India ($15.1M)."