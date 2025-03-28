 Skip to content

7 Supplements That Are a Waste of Money, According to a Dietitian

A registered dietitian reveals which supplements aren't worth the hype or the cost.
I believe in supplements, as the name says: Taking a pill/powder in addition to food for added benefit. While it can be beneficial to supplement a good diet, no supplement can replace eating healthy food. That being said, there are some very good supplements with good research backing them, and there are a few that I would steer away from because they are not supported by sound research or could be potentially dangerous. As a professional nutritionist, here are 7 supplements that are a waste of money.

Fat Burners

Anything that promises to burn fat is to be avoided.  These often contain caffeine and other stimulants that provide a temporary boost but do little for real fat loss or real energy. Sustainable weight loss/fat loss comes from diet and exercise, not pills.

Preworkout

Another supplement I don't recommend? Preworkout. Preworkout tends to be code for caffeine or some other stimulant.  It can make you jittery, raise heart rate and blood pressure, and overall be quite dangerous.

Detox Supplements

Detox supplements are also a waste of money. Your body has a natural detoxification system in your liver, kidneys, and GI tract. You don't need a supplement to detox you.

Collagen Supplements

Don't bother with collagen supplements either. Collagen is broken down during digestion, so taking it as a supplement doesn't guarantee it will help your skin, joints, or hair as advertised. Eating protein-rich foods provides the same amino acids.

Branched-Chain Amino Acids

I also avoid Branched-Chain Amino Acids or BCAAs. While popular in the fitness world, BCAAs are unnecessary if you consume enough protein from whole foods or a high-quality protein supplement.

Testosterone Boosters

Stay away from testosterone boosters. Most over-the-counter "test boosters" contain herbal ingredients with little evidence of effectiveness. If you have low testosterone, medical treatment (like TRT) is a better option.

Vitamin C for Colds

Vitamin C for colds doesn't work the way you think it will. While vitamin C is essential for health, taking high doses won't prevent colds or significantly shorten their duration in most people. Eating fruits and vegetables provides enough.

