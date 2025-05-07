7 Taco Bell Items Workers Say Are the Best and Worst

Taco Bell is really pulling out all the stops lately with its new Luxe Cravings Boxes, luring budget-conscious customers back to the fast-food restaurant by offering exceptional value for money. But what do the employees think? Redditor u/GarfTheGoat_Official has worked at the chain for over six months, and is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets on social media—including what the best and worst value for money items are on the menu right now. Other Taco Bell employees also chimed in on the post, sharing their advice, recommendations, and complaints about working at the wildly popular Mexican-American chain. So what are the best and worst items on the menu, and which offer the best bang for your buck? Here's what Taco Bell workers have to say.

Overrated: Quesadilla

The Taco Bell Quesadilla is not worth the money, the employee says. "I think the quesadillas are a bit overrated," they commented. "It's just meat and cheese with a spicy sauce steamed and grilled before cut and served with the rest of the order. I mean the thing is six dollars. For convenience purposes and where you are, I might understand. But I'm certain that you have most of the items at home to make one."

Worth It: Luxe Boxes

Another Taco Bell employee by the username u/SiberianRepublic chimed in to say the best deal at the restaurant right now is the luxe Boxes. "The boxes, specifically the $5 and $7 are the current best deals. Otherwise as a single item the cheesy double beef burrito is a good deal, as well as the cheesy bean and rice burrito since at my store it's only $1.29," the worker shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Avoid: Anything With Black Beans

The Taco Bell employee suggests avoiding certain ingredients. "I would stay away from the black beans," they said. "They're probably the most neglected ingredient due to being shoved in the back of the food line with the pizza sauce, so when an order pops up with them, the black beans are very dry and don't taste very good." u/SiberianRepublic agreed, saying, "Same for my store! Barely anyone orders them besides for this one guy who comes through multiple times a week with like 4-8 items all with black beans. Otherwise they just sit there in the back and dry out unless we add water to them."

Overrated: Cheesy Roll Up

The Cheesy Roll Up is not worth it, according to the second Taco Bell employee. "Cheesy roll ups lol it's just cheese melted on a tortilla when people can just buy Mexican cheese blend and tortillas from a grocery store and nuke it in the microwave," the Redditor said.

So Worth It: Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries

Even the Taco Bell staff are obsessed with the chain's chicken offerings, including the limited-time-only Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries. "The caliente cantina chicken nacho fries. Those were a banger!" the employee raved.

Not Worth It: Crunchwrap Sliders and Dipping Burritos

Our Taco Bell mole is not the biggest fan of the Crunchwrap Sliders or Dipping Burritos, citing inconsistency in quality. "I had both the sliders and dipping burritos. Not my favorite items to order and definitely not my favorite things to make, since the tortillas I used were the same ones you would get with your soft tacos or cheesy roll ups," they explained. "With the dipping burritos, there was no indication of how much meat to put into each one so even a standard scoop of steak or chicken was already too much. Then with the sliders, each slider got half a scoop of chicken each (or 1 full scoop for both sliders respectively), but adding for extra meat was still annoying."

Worth It: Double Beef Burrito

The Taco Bell Cheesy Double Beef Burrito is the best value item on the menu right now, according to the original poster. "So like what's the best value item besides the $3 nachos right now?" one curious Redditor asked. "Personally it's the cheesy double beef burrito for me, but people also like the cheesy roll ups, chicken enchilada burritos, and cheesy fiesta potatoes," the employee responded.