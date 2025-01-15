Taco Bell Is Adding Two New Must-Try Items This Week, Including a Trendy "Dirty Soda"

Fans of Taco Bell's iconic Nacho Fries will be thrilled to hear the fast food chain is kicking off 2025 with a brand-new—and very delicious—take on the traditional menu item. For a limited time only, Taco Bell is offering Steak Garlic Nacho Fries as well as new Baja Dream Freezes, available from January 16, 2025. This news comes hot on the heels of Taco Bell announcing it will launch new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Craving Boxes also on January 16, which is arguably one of the best fast food deals of the year. We are truly being spoiled and it's not even February!

The Steak Garlic Nacho Fries are sure to be a hit—we're talking fries seasoned with Mexican spices, topped with steak, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and a creamy garlic ranch dressing made with jalapeno peppers. All of that for just $4.99!

Then there's the "dirty soda"-inspired Baja Dream Freeze, which is a traditional Baja Blast mixed with vanilla crème, available in Baja Dream or Strawberry Baja Dream flavors. The new Freezes are $3.69 for a 16-ounce drink or $3.89 for the 20-ounce option.

In case you're wondering what a "dirty soda" is, it's basically a soda spiked with coffee creamer and flavored syrups, ubiquitous in Utah and now mainstream thanks to social media. In fact Taylor Frankie Paul, one of the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, showed how she made her DIY dirty Baja Blasts via a TikTok video. "This might sound a little different, but I do add creamer. It just makes it that much better," she said. "So good. A vanilla Baja Blast."

Taco Bell has been keeping customers on their toes with recent offerings—the chain launched its own special chicken nuggets in December 2024, responding to Gen Z's desire for more chicken products. They also upped their dip game with the launch of Hidden Valley™ Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell signature Bell sauce, and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.

"As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don't take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold," said Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "The Crispy Chicken Nuggets deliver a crispier, more flavorful nugget experience, and combined with the Hidden Valley™ Fire Ranch Sauce, we hope it will test people's devotion to their favorite nuggets." The nugs are available in combos and a la carte at $3.99 for 5-piece nuggets + 1 dipping sauce $6.99 for 10-piece nuggets + 2 dipping sauces. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.