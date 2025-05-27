Taco Bell Has an All-New Menu Item and it’s Spicy

Taco Bell is not messing around when it comes to crispy chicken—after a spectacular trial run last year the chain has made chicken a permanent part of the menu, and now fans are being blessed with new dipping sauces so good they will rival actual chicken chains’.

Meet the new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, Taco Bell’s limited-time-only dip perfectly designed to elevate the wildly popular Crispy Chicken Nuggets. The new sauce brings a mouth-tingling sweet heat kick to the nuggets, combining Taco Bell’s bold and smoky Diablo Sauce with the silky-smooth richness of Mike’s Hot Honey.

“We didn’t just drop a new sauce, we unlocked a totally new way to experience nuggets with an entirely new take on hot honey,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “Our sauces spark obsession – fans collect them, remix them and make them part of who they are.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans are already raving about the new sauce on social media, saying it’s utterly addictive. “Tried the new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo sauce, it was amazing. It’s more of a balance between the honey and the Diablo and it’s really not that spicy, it does have a kick to it,” one Redditor said. Other Taco Bell fans believe the new sauce has already earned its spot as a must-have dip. “Most definitely the Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo is the best,” one said.

Taco Bell’s foray into the chicken nugget market was far more successful than anyone could have predicted, and while there’s no say on whether the nuggets themselves will be permanent, the restaurant chain has promised some form of crispy chicken deliciousness will remain on the menu. Right now lucky customers in Charlotte, NC, are testing the new Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos menu items, giving fans a chance to try—and through their feedback, shape—what could be the next smash-hit must have on the Taco Bell menu.

So what is it about these new nuggets that is causing such a stir? The main consensus appears to be that Taco Bell has managed to create a chicken item that is actually high quality and tasty, especially compared to other fast food places that have been offering nuggets for decades.

“I had my doubts about them. Tried them and honestly were some of the best nuggets I’ve ever had. Don’t judge a book by it’s cover,” one fan said about the Crispy Nuggets. “They are quality. Real pieces of white meat. Not blended up and shaped like mcnuggets,” another agreed. “I haven’t had a bad set yet. They’re always large, juicy and have good flavor. The bell sauce is my new favorite sauce too,” a third added. If the new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce is as successful as initial feedback suggests, it could become permanent. We can hope!

“Teaming up with Mike’s Hot Honey, which has a passionate following of its own, felt like the ultimate way to build on our legacies of sauce innovation. Now we’ve got this delicious sweet-heat experience that transforms every dip, dunk, or drizzle into something fans have never tasted from us before,” Matthews says.