Taco Bell Just Announced What Might Be the Best Fast Food Deal of 2025

Taco Bell is giving competitors a serious run for their money with the launch of their new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes. Starting January 16 through early June 2025, fans of the fast food chain can grab whichever box matches their taste and budget. "Building on the success of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box introduced in 2024, Taco Bell continues to provide satiating, full-sized options that fit every budget," the company says in a press release.

Here's what each box will contain:

$5 Classic Luxe Cravings Box

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

Crunchy Taco

Cinnamon Twists

Medium Fountain Drink

$7 Supreme Luxe Cravings Box

Chicken Chalupa Supreme

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

Crunchy Taco

Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce

Medium Fountain Drink

$9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box

One of Taco Bell's most recent menu item innovation (rotating regularly)

Doritos Locos Tacos

Crunchy Taco

Cinnamon Twists

Medium Fountain Drink

The Discovery Box is a fun way for customers to try new menu items and discover new favorites on a rotating basis, Taco Bell says. "Now more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to get more value without compromising quality and choice — and that's exactly where the Luxe Cravings Boxes shine," says Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "Value means something different to everyone, and we think it should feel like a luxury everyone can afford."

The original $7 box was a big hit with customers, and came out to a decent 55% discount compared to buying the items separately. Taco Bell isn't stopping at the Lux Boxes to entice customers back to the chain—the company is rolling out a host of in-app exclusives for Rewards Members, including "Manifestmas" from January 7-13, where members can share what they're manifesting through an in-app poll. By taking part in Manifestmas, Rewards Members can get one of the following:

2 Cravings Value Menu items for the price of 1

$5 Cantina Chicken Bowl

Free 2pc Cinnabon Delights w/ $5 min purchase

Free Crunchy or Soft Taco w/$5 min purchase

$0.50 Medium Fountain Drink

There's also the Delivery Lover's Pass (January 7-12). "Available for $5, fans will receive up to 30 days of $0 delivery fees savoring the cost and convenience of flavor delivered straight to their doorstep. Less than the standard Taco Bell delivery fee, the pass gives fans the most expedited way to satisfy their strongest cravings whether with favorites like Nacho Fries, Build Your Own Cravings Box, Cantina Chicken Meal or anything their heart desires. Every. Single. Day," the company says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss Every Taco Bell Burrito, Tasted & Ranked For 2024.