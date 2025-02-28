Taco Bell Just Launched a Bold New Crunchwrap

Taco Bell is regularly adding new and exciting items to the menu. Back in 2005, they launched a legend: The Crunchwrap Supreme. Consisting of layers of crunch, cheese, and bold flavors in a quesadilla-like finger food, it was an instant hit for the Mexican fast food brand. Now, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Crunchwrap Supreme, Taco Bell is upping the original's game: Meet the all-new Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders.

Here Is What Is Inside Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders

The Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders are a "snackable, dippable evolution of the original," according to a press release. Each order consists of two sliders, each geniusly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

There Is Also Green Chile Queso

There is also an all-new condiment to go along with the menu addition. An all-new Green Chile Queso, a bold, cheesy dip infused with real green chiles, pairs perfectly with the new dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here Is the Fine Print

The Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders are available nationwide for $4.99. The main dish has 455 calories, while the dip adds another 45.

You Can Order Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros for Dessert

If you want a dessert to add to your order, Taco Bell recently added a popular dessert to the menu: Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. "Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to launch the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, the ultimate little treat packed with big birthday energy. Combining Milk Bar's iconic birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros capture that special birthday magic in every bite, giving fans a reason to celebrate no matter what the occasion," they announced in a press release. "Starting today, fans nationwide can taste the latest elevated dessert from the two innovative brands for only $2.99 for two churros or $1.99 for one while supplies last."

They Recently Added Them to the Menu

"We love partnerships that play with form and flavor, which is exactly what we've done with this extra-celebratory take on the churro," shared Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. "A visit to Taco Bell isn't complete without savoring the sweets, and this special little treat captures the sweet, nostalgic birthday cake flavors and festive feeling with every bite, making every occasion feel like your special day."