Taco Bell Just Launched a Spicy New Chicken Menu and Fans Are Fired Up

Spicy chicken fans are going wild about Taco Bell's new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, a "remix" of the super-popular Cantina Chicken (which was one of out four orders in 2024!). New users who join Taco Bell Rewards between February 27 and March 12 can pick a free Soft or Crispy Caliente Cantina Chicken Taco as a welcome reward, plus they get early access to the Caliente menu today, February 26.

"It's been nearly a year since we launched the beloved Cantina Chicken Menu, and we knew it was time to turn up the heat," Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews says in a press release. "We experimented with different peppers, spice blends, and heat levels to craft the spicier alter ego to Cantina Chicken, one that brings just the right amount of fiery kick. With the Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu, we've struck that balance, delivering a fresh, zesty, and flavor-packed take for those ready to embrace their bolder side."

Taco Bell fans are sharing their excitement about the new menu items on social media, praising the flavors and options. "The sauce is available to add to any item, so don't feel limited to the cantina menu. Had a double stack, beefy 5 layer, and cantina soft taco today all with the sauce. I like it, good amount of heat, with a nice limey taste," one Redditor shared. "First impression was that it tastes like a sauce version of the powder from Turbo Flamas, if you know those chips. It's not as spicy as it looks but I have a high tolerance for spicy food. Would recommend 8/10 🔥," another commented. "It's amazing," a third agreed,

So what exactly is on this new menu that will have your taste buds dancing? Here is the exact lineup, shared by Taco Bell:

Caliente Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco ($2.99): A white corn shell that is freshly fried daily, filled with slow-roasted chicken and a 3-cheese blend, generously coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside, drizzled with the Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Soft Taco ($2.99): A warm, soft tortilla packed with slow-roasted chicken, fresh iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, completed with Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Burrito ($5.99): Packed with a double portion of slow-roasted chicken (compared to the Cantina Chicken Soft Taco) topped with iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and a Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Cantina Chicken Quesadilla ($6.49): A melted cheese lover's dream, slow-roasted chicken enveloped in a warm flour tortilla alongside a decadent layer of a 3-cheese blend, crisped to perfection with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole and reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and kicked up with the heat of Caliente Sauce drizzled inside.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caliente Cantina Chicken Bowl ($7.99): A flavor-packed bowl, loaded with slow-roasted chicken, seasoned rice, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, cheddar cheese and topped with Caliente Sauce.

Caliente Sauce: Fans can feel the heat and let their spicy sides shine through by adding the all-new Caliente Sauce to their favorite Taco Bell menu items for an additional charge.

And that's not all!

Nacho Fries x Caliente Sauce: The heat continues March 27 with the $4.99 Caliente Cantina Chicken Nacho Fries, featuring a bed of crispy, seasoned fries fried to golden perfection topped with slow-roasted chicken, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, fiesta strips and reduced-fat sour cream doused with Caliente Sauce.