Target Just Announced a New 'Low Price' Brand With Nearly 400 Products

Target is beloved for its one-stop-shopping experience, offering everything from groceries to home decor. Now, the retail giant is giving shoppers even more options.

Today, Target unveiled Dealworthy, its new low-price "owned brand"—also known as a store brand or private label—that includes almost 400 products. These items will cover a few different categories, including apparel and accessories, essentials and beauty, electronics, and home.

According to Target, prices will start at less than $1, with most Dealworthy products being less than $10. Items sold under this brand will be among the cheapest at Target. The company also noted that the cost of certain electronic items, such as phone cases, will be 50% lower than other brands at Target. Customers can purchase Dealworthy products in stores and on Target's website.

The retailer is rolling out this new assortment of items this month and will continue to add more throughout 2024 and early 2025. These upcoming products will include power cords, undergarments, socks, laundry detergent, and dish soap.

"We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and Dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer at Target, said in a press release

The company's "owned brand promise" allows customers to return products within one year with a receipt for an exchange or refund. Target currently has more than 45 owned brands, which generate more than $30 billion in annual sales.

The introduction of Dealworthy comes just a few days after Target announced the expansion of its popular owned brand, Up&Up. With this change, the retail chain reformulated 40% of its existing products "to meet new, higher quality standards." For example, the brand's food storage containers now have thicker, more durable walls.

Additionally, Target has added hundreds of products to this brand to offer more than 2,000 everyday essentials, most of which are less than $15. The company will continue to add new items through early 2025. Customers can also expect to see new, colorful packaging that's easier to open and more sustainable.