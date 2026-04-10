5 Texas Roadhouse Menu Items Diners Call “The Best on the Menu”

Diners rave about these five top menu items at Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is elite when it comes to chain restaurants. It’s hard enough to find a solid chain that won’t disappoint you when it comes to quality, and remains consistent (and more importantly, affordable). When we spend our hard earned cash, you best believe it better be on the best items on the menu. Texas Roadhouse can definitely deliver some solid steaks, among other menu items. Here are what diners say are the best items at Texas Roadhouse.

Chicken Fried Steak

Diners truly love the chicken fried steak as something a little different than just your average steak dinner. “I really don’t eat at chain restaurants but Texas Roadhouse is an exception- they are always so good and I could eat my weight in rolls alone. They have yummy margaritas and chicken fried steak with loaded sweet potatoes and they are always friendly,” a fan of the chain said on Yelp.

Prime Rib

The prime rib is a fan favorite when it comes to the cuts offered at Texas Roadhouse. It’s the “3rd time eating at this location. Had the Prime Rib, with fried onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, caesar salad and a free cactus blossom,” a customer said on Yelp. “Everything was to my taste. Have enough left over for another 2-3 days. Would highly recommend.”

Ribeye

A favorite among guests, and my personal favorite, is the bone in ribeye. “We both got Ribeye with mashed potato and fries on the side,” a fan of the chain said on Yelp. “We put some cajun on our fries and it hit the spot. The free bread they give you for appetizers was delicious. The steak was also a perfect medium rare and was juicy. The mashed potatoes were creamy and went really well with the steak. Overall, I’d come back here any day to eat it again!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili

The chili is a solid side dish or appetizer, even better if you bring it home and save it for a meal the next day, doctored up with some onions and cheddar cheese. “I decided to take [my] wife here [for] her first time. We [tried] their tater skins, Buffalo boneless wings, we got mild but [it] was still spicy for us,” a customer said on Yelp. “My wife got ribs with mashed potatoes and I got the chicken, steak combo with chili. The best thing was the cup of chili that we took two bowls.”

Rolls and Butter

The rolls and butter are always part of the conversation when it comes to Texas Roadhouse. “I have been here plenty of times since opening and I have yet to have a bad experience,” a visitor said on Yelp. “The bread & cinnamon butter they start you off with is to die for!” There are always countless comments about how good the bread and butter is.