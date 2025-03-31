7 Texas Roadhouse Picks That Regulars Say Are Totally Underrated

Texas Roadhouse is known for quality, affordable steaks—but the menu is huge, and with so many tasty options available, it's inevitable some will not get the attention they deserve. Roadhouse fans on social media are constantly sharing and comparing their favorite meals at the fast-casual chain, and many have discovered hidden gems you might not immediately consider when ordering at the restaurants. From chicken dishes to salads, here are seven Texas Roadhouse picks regular guests say are totally underrated.

Beef Tips

The Texas Roadhouse Beef Tips (cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes and one side) are an underrated gem, one former employee said. "Ah yeah, I have no idea how I passed over the beef tips. It's my wife's favorite," another commented.

Steak Kabobs

Texas Roadhouse Steak Kabobs is another menu item that is resoundingly popular with customers, but tends to be overlooked for the more traditional steak options. "Steak kabobs (for the ridiculously tasty marinade)," one Redditor said in a discussion about must-have TRH orders. "I loveeeee the steak kabobs but everyone's post have me wanting to venture to try new things," another said.

Baked Sweet Potato

The Texas Roadhouse baked Sweet Potato comes with a variety of different toppings, and is a firm fan-favorite. "The baked sweet potato is the best side. I have eaten at several different locations and the sweet potatoes are always cooked perfectly," one customer said. "Loaded with marshmallows is my guilty pleasure," another commented.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Customers who appreciate a good salad love the ones Texas Roadhouse has on the menu, from the humble House Salad to the filling Chicken Caesar. "Their salad is really one of my favorite dinner salads. Not too fussy and a decent size," one Redditor shared. "Can't go wrong with mash potatoes butter sour cream or the green beans. I'm not a salad guy though. If you are, salads are definitely the move," another said.

Country Fried Chicken

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, obviously, but people absolutely love the Country Fried Chicken (white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried, topped with gravy and served with choice of two sides). "Their country fried chicken is amazing," one customer said.

Rattlesnake Bites

Rattlesnake Bites are a favorite menu item for long-term Texas Roadhouse fans, who love the cheesy spicy taste of these special appetizers. "Jalapeño and red peppers with jack cheese, battered and fried in the shape of a sphere. Comes with either Cajun horseradish or ranch. So yummy 😋," one Redditor said.

Herb Crusted Chicken

The Herb Crusted Chicken is another quiet superstar, fans say. "I'm not a big fan of chicken, BUT our Herb Crusted Chicken is fantastic. It's not dry like most boneless/skinless chicken. It's seasoned well, but not overpowering. It's a very sweet/savory taste -if you like mushrooms, our Portabello Mushroom chicken is also great," one former employee recommended.