Texas Roadhouse Server Calls Out Messy Customers in Viral Video

To stack, or not to stack? That is the question asked after a TikToker took a video in a Texas Roadhouse, originally taken by a server, comparing two different groups of customers: One that does stack their plates after eating, and one that leaves a mess.

TikToker @vegangirl1987 posted a video showing two different tables—one with the used plates neatly stacked ready to be taken away, and the other table covered in mess and napkins. "There's two different kinds of people when eating out," reads the text over the post. "Don't be the second table." The comments were full of people agreeing with the original poster. "1st table is and always has been me and my family we clean up after ourselves 🤷🏻‍♀️🙂," one said. "The second one probably dined and dashed too," said another.

Not everyone agrees that stacking plates is the correct thing to do—in some instances, it can make cleanup harder for the staff, depending on who you talk to. In the r/Waiters subreddit, one asked, "Do waiters actually want people to stack their plates? As a server at a catering company, I kinda hate it."

The consensus seems to be that it's how you stack the plates that makes the difference. "I liked when people did, but only if they weren't stacking them with mounds of food between them. When I go out, I will purposely scrape all leftover food and trash into the top dish, and I never stack more than 3-5 high because I know how dirty things get. I also /hated/ when people would stack cups because they get stuck. Just put them near each other, it's fine," one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"See this, right here. When I was a server, this is what I loved, when people would put all remaining food scraps onto one plate, then carefully stack it. Makes it super easy to grab the pile, and go. Also agree, do not stack the cups… I would rather have to stick my fingers into the dirty cups after you leave and haul them over to the tub, then have to unstick them every time," another agreed.

One huge pet peeve was guests putting used napkins in their drinks glasses. "Folks, someone has to remove these! Yes, I'm touching your soggy wad of disgustingness! Please please please never do this!!! Never put trash into glasses. Just leave it on the table/on your plate," one server said.

Another server said to definitely help if the table is placed so they can't reach every corner. "I agree for the most part but there are some restaurants where the table set up doesn't allow you to place or clear plates without customers assisting," the Redditor commented. "9/10 I've found they pass plates along however there's always that one that ignores your existence. This allows me to say 'I wish I was Mr Fantastic with extendable arms. But I'm not.'"