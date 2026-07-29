These restaurant chains serve smoky, tender pulled chicken sandwiches that diners recommend.

Pulled pork sandwiches are a BBQ favorite. However, if you aren’t a fan of pork, a pulled chicken sandwich is basically the same thing, but made with poultry. Usually, the chicken is smoked, shredded, and tossed in BBQ sauce before being placed on a bun with the fixings of your choice. Where can you get the delicious sandwich? Here are 6 restaurant chains with the best pulled chicken sandwiches, according to diners.

Mission BBQ

The Mission BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich is a favorite with diners. It features tender, slow-smoked white meat breast served on a fresh bun and pairs perfectly with customizable sauces like the KC Classic or Texas Twang. “Have you tried our Pulled Chicken Sandwich? Dry rubbed. Oak smoked right here, all day. Served to order. Just add your favorite BBQ sauce,” the chain wrote on Instagram. “The pulled chicken is delicious!” a Facebooker writes. “The best,” adds another.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s offers two BBQ chicken sandwich options, one of which is a BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich, roasted, pulled chicken tossed in Rich & Sassy sauce, and topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Insider tip: Order it Memphis-Style. For a small upcharge, you can add a scoop of Creamy Coleslaw directly on top of the meat.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s slow-smoked chicken sandwich features hickory-smoked, marinated chicken breast piled high on a toasted, buttery bun and topped with their signature barbecue sauce and crisp pickles. Customers maintain it is one of the best sandwiches on the menu.

City Barbeque

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The City Barbeque Pulled Chicken Sandwich features hickory-smoked chicken pulled from the bone, mixed with scratch-made Alabama white (‘Bama) sauce, and served on a toasted bun. Diners love the tang.

Sonny’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich is a classic BBQ staple featuring slow-smoked, hand-pulled chicken piled high on a warm, toasted bun or garlic bread. You can pair it with their signature sauces like Sweet, Original, or Sizzlin’ BBQ.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse offers a premium smoked chicken feas that diners are obsessed with. “The first time we went, I got the Pulled Chicken. I liked that it already had the sauce mixed in with the meat. That kept the chicken juicy and tender,” a TripAdvisor diner said. A Facebooker added, “my fav!”