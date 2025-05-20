7 Condiments Chefs Swear By That Instantly Make Food Taste Better

Condiments are a must have pantry staple and essential to nearly any dish you’re whipping up. And we don’t mean the basics like ketchup or relish. We’re talking ones that can take your meal from so-so to unforgettable. The right condiment can do that effortlessly. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or just starting off in the kitchen, condiments are a critical part of a recipe that instantly elevates a dish.

From salads to meats to sides and sauces, simple yet key condiments can really compliment the flavor and take it to another level. But not any condiment can do that so Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs and recipe developers who reveal their favorite go-to condiments that everyone should always keep around.

Tabasco

Nutrition : per serving: 1 tsp Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving: 1 tsp: 0: 0g (Saturated fat: 0g): 35mg: 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g): 0g

Tabasco is a versatile hot sauce that goes with everything and something Chef Julian, Chef at Spaghetti Western in Morongo Valley, Calif. is never caught without.

“It is an emergency item to have for all occasions. A hint of spice goes a long way in many dishes! Eggs, sandwiches, soups, sauces, It’s limitless! It also never goes bad!”

Red Boat Fish Sauce

Nutrition : per serving: 1 tbsp Calories Fat Sodium Carbs Protein : per serving: 1 tbsp: 15: 0g (Saturated fat: 0g): 1,430 mg: 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g): 21g

To boost the flavor in stews, meats or of course fish, add a dab of Red Boat Fish Sauce. Just remember a little goes a long way. And for those watching your sodium intake, this product is probably not recommended. It has 1,430 mg in one serving.

“A splash can completely change a dish,” says Marissa Stevens ,recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl.

She adds, “There are a lot of fish sauce brands out there, but this is by far my favorite. I use it in stir-fries, soups, and marinades. It smells strong, but when you use it right, you don’t taste “fish”—you just get more depth.”

Hellman’s Plant Based Mayo Spread & Dressing

Nutrition : per serving: 14 grams

Calories : 70

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: <1g)

Sodium : 100mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

For anyone with dietary restrictions, Hellman’s Plant Based Mayo Spread & Dressing is a must-have. It’s ideal for sandwiches, dips, sauces and salads. It’s something Kelly Costigan, recipe developer with Without Options LLC, highly recommends.

“I swear it tastes just like the real thing (seriously!!!). It’s vegan, gluten-free, and made without the top nine food allergens — which makes it safe for nearly everyone. Use it the next time you make Coleslaw so everyone at the party can eat it!”

Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp

Nutrition : per serving: 2 tbsp

Calories : 220

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 3.5g)

Sodium : 340mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 1g)

Protein : 2g

When you want to add a kick to your dish, try Lao Gan Ma Spicy Chili Crisp. It’s a condiment Stevens uses often.

“A spoonful goes a long way. I put it on eggs, stir it into noodles, or mix it with mayo for sandwiches. I even drizzle it over grilled veggies in the summertime. It’s crunchy, spicy, salty—exactly what you want when something needs a kick.”

Maille Dijon Original Mustard

Nutrition : per serving: 5 grams

Calories : 10

Fat : <1 g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 120mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

A good Dijon mustard has a complex taste consisting of a unique blend of sharp, tangy and spice without overpowering a dish. It’s the one condiment multiple chefs we talked to recommended.

“I always have a jar of this Dijon mustard in my fridge,” Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS says. “I use it more than any other condiment. It’s wildly versatile, and I regularly use it in sauces, marinades, and vinaigrettes. Its sharp, tangy flavor, subtle umami notes, and natural emulsifier properties make it pure magic.”

Stevens also uses Maille Dijon Original Mustard.

“It’s sharp without being harsh, and it blends right into dressings, sauces, and even potato salad without taking over. I’ve tried many Dijon mustards over the years, and this is the one I always come back to.”

Chef Julian agrees Dijon mustard is the No. 1 condiment that should always be in stock and while he doesn’t use a specific brand, there’s always some type of Dijon mustard in his kitchen.

“Dijon mustard is used in all vinaigrettes, sauces, sandwiches and used to make mayo and salads. It’s even used in classic dishes to sear meat such as Beef Bourguignon.”

Kewpie Mayonnaise

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 100

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 105mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : <1g

Kewpie Mayonnaise isn’t your average mayo. It has a mild yet distinct taste that stands out without taking over the dish.

Steven says, “This is nothing like the standard mayo I grew up with—it’s richer, thanks to egg yolks, and has that slightly savory edge I love. I use it in egg salad, quick slaws, and for making sriracha mayo. It’s also great for grilled sandwiches.”

Fage Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving ¾ cup

Calories : 90

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 65mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 18g

Greek Yogurt might not be your typical condiment, Rachel Kirk, recipe developer and a seasoned food blogger with LaughingSpatula.com swap out mayo for Fage Greek Yogurt and has enjoyed countless dishes she’s created ever since.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I needed something that provided a creamy rich base, but without all of the fat of mayonnaise,” she explains. “The added protein of yogurt is also such a bonus. Greek yogurt is my absolute condiment go-to when I need to whip up a batch of a creamy based dip. I use it as a base for tzatziki, ranch, roasted red pepper dip, a healthy Big Mac sauce for burger bowls, there are so many uses for it!”

She added, “I usually buy the big containers, but sometimes I just use the individual serving cups when I don’t feel like dirtying another dish which is super convenient.”