5 Texas Roadhouse Orders That Are Better Than the Best-Sellers

These five underrated Texas Roadhouse dishes are better than the steaks.

When it comes to Texas Roadhouse, it’s safe to say that some of their best sellers are their affordable cuts of steak. Beyond the ribeye and inexpensive sirloin, there are other dishes on the menu that fans of the chain rave about. From chicken and seafood, to appetizers and barbecue, here are some Texas Roadhouse orders that are better than their best selling items like their steaks.

Herb Crusted Chicken

The Herb Crusted Chicken consists of a marinated chicken breast, coated in spices and herbs before being tossed on the grill and served with caramelized lemon. “I’m not a big fan of chicken, BUT our Herb Crusted Chicken is fantastic. It’s not dry like most boneless/skinless chicken. It’s seasoned well, but not overpowering. It’s a very sweet/savory taste -if you like mushrooms, our Portobello Mushroom chicken is also great,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread.

Grilled Salmon

The Norwegian Grilled Salmon is perfectly cooked and topped with a lemon pepper sauce that diners love. “I’m picky about my salmon. I typically don’t order it at restaurants because I’m always disappointed, but ours is GOOD,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread.

Ribs

The Rack of Ribs is one of my personal favorite items at Texas roadhouse, among other diners. “They’re amazing,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread. “We don’t call them “fall off the bone ribs” for no reason. I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone. And our house made BBQ sauce is amazing.”

Rattlesnake Bites

The Rattlesnake Bites are filled with jack cheese and diced jalapeños, with a light fried coating and Cajun sauce on the side. “Honestly the only appetizer I find impressive is the rattlesnake bites. It’s jack cheese, red peppers and jalapeno in a light batter and fried,” a server at Texas Roadhouse said on a Reddit thread.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Road Kill

A dish at Texas Roadhouse that really surprised me when I first tried it was the Road Kill. “I LOVE that place,” a fan of the chain said on Reddit. “I get the Roadkill because I’m cheap.” All jokes aside, the Road Kill is delicious. The Road Kill is chopped steak topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions, and jack cheese.