The Unhealthiest Packaged Snacks on the Planet

Snacking isn't always looked favorably upon, but when done right, it can be beneficial. Healthy snacking gives you energy, can prevent overeating, helps regulate blood sugar and improves concentration and mood. But not all snacks are created equal. Many are full of sugar, sodium and fat and put your health at serious risk if eaten too often. Plus, they'll leave you hungry.

The point of snacking is to curb your appetite in between meals and leave you satisfied, but snacks that are ultra-processed leave you wanting more because while it might taste good, it's not filling.

To help make healthy choices, here's things to avoid when shopping for packaged snacks and what to look for.

What to Avoid

Too much sugar, salt and fat will lead to major health issues when consumed regularly. Here's the limits to abide by, per the American Heart Association.

Saturated fat is often found in packaged snacks. It can increase your risk of heart disease and cholesterol levels. The AHA guidelines state you shouldn't have more than 13 grams of saturated fat a day if you follow a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet.

The AHA recommends consuming no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day.

High sugar content is another thing to avoid when buying snacks. The AHA says no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for women and no more than 9 teaspoons for men.

What To Look For When Buying Packaged Snacks

When shopping for packaged snacks, here's what to look for according to Bess Berger, RDN, is the founder of Nutrition by Bess located in NJ.

Look for ingredient lists you can understand and pronounce—think nuts, seeds, whole grains, or dried fruit.

Avoid highly processed snacks. Steer clear of items packed with artificial flavors, preservatives, and unrecognizable additives.

Watch out for added sugars. Pick snacks with no added sugar or low added sugars—aim for under 5g per serving when possible.

Fiber is your friend. So is protein. These nutrients help keep you full longer and provide steady energy between meals.

If you are someplace that still has trans fats legal, just skip them. Avoid snacks made with hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic dyes.

Choosing a snack with moderate sodium levels—less than 200 mg per serving is a good benchmark.

Now that you're armed with important information about snacking, here's the unhealthiest packaged snacks to avoid, according to health experts ranked from bad to worst.

Clif Bars

Nutrition : 1 bar (Oatmeal Raisin Walnut)

Calories : 250

Fat : 6g (Saturated fat: 0.5g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 5g, Sugar: 18g)

Protein : 10g

With 10 grams of protein, Clif Bars might seem like a healthy choice, but read the nutritional label. They're not for everyone.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Marketed as sustained energy protein bars, Clif Bars are often high in added sugars (more than a 1/3 of the daily value) and calories making them better designed for endurance athletes or active hikers rather than the average snacker," says Matthew J. Landry, PhD, RDN, FAND, FAHA, Assistant Professor of Population Health & Disease Prevention at UC Irvine Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health.

Pringles Sour Cream & Onion

Nutrition : per serving 14 chips

Calories : 150 calories

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: <1 g , Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Known for their well-balanced bold flavor and perfect blend of tangy and creamy, Pringles Sour Cream & Onion are a beloved snack, but one that should be skipped according to Kathryn Durston, RDN, Owner of Naturally Good Nutrition.

"Pringles are a nostalgic classic in the chip aisle, but they are full of empty calories and processed ingredients," she says. "Just 14 chips contain over 9 grams of saturated fat and barely any protein or fiber. That means you're more likely to overeat, since protein and fiber help keep you full."

Durston adds, "Regularly consuming high amounts of saturated fat, especially when it exceeds 10% of your daily calories, has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and obesity. For a smarter snack, opt for chips with less saturated fat and more fiber or protein to help you stay satisfied."

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Nutrition : per serving 21 pieces

Calories : 160

Fat : 11g (Saturated fat: 1.5g)

Sodium : 210mg

Carbs : 15g (Fiber: < 1g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 1g

Flamin' Hot Cheetos have an addictive spicy hot flavor and the perfect textured crunch, but they're loaded with problematic ingredients and are ultra-processed.

"A perfect example of an ultra-processed food designed to be a hyper-palatable snack and not designed for health since it contains no fiber, no vitamins and little to no protein," says Dr. Landry.

He explains, "Although they're made with real cheese they're primarily made from highly refined carbohydrates. They're also high in sodium and contain artificial dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 6. The "Flamin' Hot" variety has also been linked with stomach pain and GI issues after eating large quantities."

Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks

Nutrition : per serving 1 pouch

Calories : 80

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 30mg

Carbs : 10g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 0g

Mott's boasts kids will love the assorted flavored fruit snacks because the "tasty treat" contains real fruit and vegetable juice, but the first three ingredients are corn syrup, sugar and modified corn starch. This is not a healthy snack.

"These snacks are mostly sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin," says Dr. Landry. He explains, "They contain little or no real fruit and are essentially candy in disguise. There are some fruit snacks that are at least better options because they include real fruit as their first and primary ingredient."

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies

Nutrition : per serving 66 grams

Calories : 290

Fat : 12g (Saturated fat: 6g)

Sodium : 160mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 25g)

Protein : 2g

Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies quickly satisfies a sweet craving but the chocolaty treat can wreak havoc on your health if eaten too often.

"A single brownie, which is approximately 2 oz, contains just shy of 300 calories," Michelle Rauch MSc RDN, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for The Actors Fund points out. "This packaged snack has more calories than a small serving of McDonald's French Fries," she says.

Not only is the brownie high in fat, but has too much sugar.

"If you check the ingredients panel, you'll find four different types of sweeteners," says Rauch. "In addition to standard sugar, notice there is corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, and dextrose. One Brownie contains 25g of Total and Added Sugars. That is more sugar than what is found in a 1.55oz Hershey Bar."

Rauch explains, "To identify sugars in the ingredients list, look beyond standard sugar. To name a few, cane juice, fruit juice, molasses, maple syrup, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, agave, honey, and other ingredients ending in -ose are all forms of sugar. Eating a diet high in added sugars has been associated with weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and liver disease."

Skittles

Nutrition : per serving 1 oz, about 27 pieces

Calories : 110

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 26g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 21g)

Protein : 0g

Skittles has bold, fruity flavors and alluring vibrant colors, but the bite-sized candy is filled with unhealthy food dyes like Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6 and Blue No. 1 that the FDA plans to phase out the artificial dyes by the end of next year.

"Skittles are made almost entirely of sugar, corn syrup, and artificial colors and flavors," says Dr. Landry. "Of candies, they are the poorest choice because they offer zero nutritional value."

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts

Nutrition : per serving 1 pop-tart

Calories : 370 calories

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 2.5g)

Sodium : 310mg

Carbs : 71g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 31g)

Protein : 4g

Pop-tarts are a morning go-to and afternoon sweet treat and are loved for their minimal prep, but they have no nutritional value, are loaded with sugar and contain worrisome ingredients, making them the unhealthiest packaged snack, according to health experts.

"Kellogg's Pop-Tarts may be marketed as a convenient, kid-friendly snack, but they're one of the least nutritious options on the shelf," says Durston.

She explains, "Each serving contains over 30 grams of added sugar, which is more than half of the recommended daily limit in just one snack! Too much added sugar can increase your risk for diabetes and other chronic diseases. Plus, They are also loaded with artificial ingredients, including high-fructose corn syrup and several synthetic food dyes. There are far healthier snack options to choose from."