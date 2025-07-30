11 Made in U.S.A Grocery Brands Not Subject to Tariffs

With the threat of tariffs looming over American consumers, it’s natural to worry about what will happen to grocery prices on everyday staples. While the U.S. imports a tremendous amount of goods from alcohol to fresh fruit and vegetables, the country also produces a significant amount of top-quality produce, meat, seafood, and much more. If you’re worried about rising prices and want to know more about domestic brands, we’ve got you covered. Here are 11 impressive grocery brands producing exceptional products right here in the U.S.A.

Nova Maple Syrup

Certain U.S. companies produce maple syrup which easily rivals that of our neighbors to the north, and Nova Maple Syrup is no exception. Based in Hartstown, Pennsylvania, this family-owned farm produces delicious maple products including candy, cream, granulated sugar, and barrel-aged syrup. “We pride ourselves on making the best syrup possible, and are confident you’ll enjoy eating it as much as we enjoy making it!” the company says.

American Heritage Family Farm

Based in Warrenton, Virginia, American Heritage Family Farm raises cattle, pigs, sheep, and poultry using humane and regenerative practices. “We are a farm committed to raising meat that nourishes us, honors the animals we raise, and keeps farmland farming for generations to come,” the company says.

Jeni’s Ice Cream

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams launched in California and is now a highly successful nationwide brand. “We build ice creams completely from scratch using a unique recipe honed and perfected over more than 20 years by our founder, Jeni Britton. Our ice creams have a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, with bright flavor and clean finish,” the company says.

Angeline Pinot Noir

Angeline Pinot Noir is a lovely California wine. “From the warmer regions of the Central Coast, to the foggy cool valleys of our Northern Coast, each individual lot promotes the intense berry and spice flavors quintessential to Pinot Noir,” the company says.

Wild Alaska Salmon & Seafood

Family owned and operated for more than 20 years, Wild Alaska Salmon & Seafood is based in King Salmon, Alaska, and ships quality seafood across the U.S. “When you buy wild salmon from us, you’re buying it straight from the fisherman,” the company says. “We catch, process, package, and ship it ourselves. The flavor and texture of our salmon products remain fresher than fresh is because our salmon are frozen the same day they are caught.”

Keystone Potato Products

Keystone Potato Products are grown and produced in Hegins, Pennsylvania. “Access to processed potato products straight from Pennsylvania allows you to have your product as much as one week sooner than products shipped from other locations. Because of location, we are able to deliver fresh potato products, thus giving you a longer shelf-life,” the company says.

Fletchers’ Mill USA

Fletchers’ Mill USA proudly makes all their beautiful products in New Vineyard, Maine. “From raw logs to the finished product the entire process is done in house and under a watchful eye. That is why the Fletchers are proud to say Made in Maine, Guaranteed for Life,” Doug Fletcher says.

Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup

Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup is another exceptional family-run company based in Cumberland, Wisconsin. “All of Anderson’s Maple Syrup is harvested, processed and packaged in the USA. Even the apples for our Apple Syrup and the sugar for our 25% blended pancakes syrups,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ahualoa Family Farms

Ahualoa Family Farms is based in the Big Island of Hawaii, where every single macadamia nut is grown, processed, and packaged. “By restoring Hawaii’s oldest mac nut factory and transforming it into Hawaii’s newest mac nut factory, we’ve given local farmers a place to bring their harvest – and a reason to keep growing,” the company says.

Treaty Oak Distillery

Treaty Oak Distillery is based in Dripping Springs, Texas, and proudly produces top-shelf American whiskey. “We source many of our botanicals and grains locally and mill them next-door, which cuts our carbon footprint. We know farmers whose hard work keeps them connected to the land. We want our work to make theirs more fruitful,” the company says.

Rusty’s Hawaiian

Rusty’s Hawaiian is a family-run company based on Hawaii’s Big Island, producing incredible coffee, all locally grown and produced. “Rusty’s Hawaiian has won international and domestic honors for producing and roasting coffee — and now showcases exceptional beans from multiple Hawaiian regions,” the company says.