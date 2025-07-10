This Major Burger Chain Is Closing Locations Fast

The Wahlburgers burger chain, owned by Paul, Donnie, and Mark Wahlburg, has not been immune from the same issues hitting most fast-food and fast-casual spots—but for Wahlburgers, 79 locations shut down simultaneously earlier this year. Customers are critical of the price and quality of the food, and complain about inconsistency depending on location. Here’s why this burger chain closed locations and how the company is focusing on recovery.

Hy-Vee Shutdowns

Wahlburgers closed down several locations located within Hy-Vee stores, ending a franchising agreement that started in 2017. CEO Randy Sharpe clarified what exactly was happening with those locations, via Nation’s Restaurant News: “It’s not 79 restaurants closing,” Sharpe clarified. “If you saw what was being shuttered, it’s a food court kiosk. It’s not a full-service restaurant, and it wasn’t a significant revenue driver for either side.”

Pricing Issues

Some customers feel the food at Wahlburgers is frequently inconsistent and overpriced. “I had it once when it first came to my city and it was extremely overpriced and terrible. At least 5 guys is good for being overpriced. I don’t know how WB ever manages to stay open being as bad as they are,” one Redditor complained.

Back to Basics For Hy-Vee

The Hy-vee/Wahlburgers relationship ending is for the best, shoppers say. “Thats where they went wrong, they tried way too hard to be Walmart,” one Redditor said. “The huge beauty sections, the celebrity partnerships they never pan out.. I miss the old Hy-vee in my town when they had a crazy good breakfast, and it was small, and just that, a grocery store with some in-house food options that were pretty solid. That’s all gone in exchange for the Wahlberg’s and Mahomes.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New Menu

Wahlburgers just launched a New Core Menu and LTOs, with menu items such as Teriyaki Pineapple Smashburger, WahlStreet Spritz, Strawberry Shortcake Shake. “At Wahlburgers, we’re always pushing flavor forward while staying rooted in what our guests crave,” Sharpe said. “This limited-time lineup was inspired by bold, summer-driven flavors — from tropical pineapple and savory teriyaki to nostalgic sweets like our strawberry shortcake with a classic Twinkie.”

34 Restaurants Left

As of March 2025, there are 34 Wahlburgers restaurants left in operation. “We are growing restaurants,” Sharpe said. “We’re not going to be in the grocery business. It’s best that everyone stay in what their skill sets are and move on.” The chain is focused on moving forward and reversing decline, with new locations including one at Comanche Cache Casino in Oklahoma.