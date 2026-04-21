7 Chain Restaurants Where the Fried Fish Feels “Day-Boat Fresh”

From crispy cod to beer-battered pollock, here are the best spots for high-quality seafood.

Fish is one of those ingredients you can’t mess around with—if it’s even slightly ‘off’ it’s pretty much inedible, no matter how it’s cooked. While many restaurants and fast-food spots offer great fish options, some specialize in only the freshest, most high-quality seafood for their fried fish. If you want a good fried fish sandwich or platter where the fish is guaranteed to have been flash-frozen at peak freshness, here are seven chain restaurants that offer diners outstanding seafood.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is proud to offer only the freshest fish for menu items like the Fish Tacos, which are made from fried North Atlantic whitefish, and the Fish & Chips made from wild-caught cod. “From the cold waters of the Gulf of Maine we source the world’s best lobsters, clams, and oysters. Our local catch is landed daily at Boston’s century-old Fish Pier, underscoring our commitment to fishing fleets up and down the rocky New England coastline,” the chain says.

Culver’s

Diners know the seafood options at Culver’s are truly excellent, like the Cod Dinner and Cod Sandwich, made from fish wild-caught in the icy North Atlantic. “The Culver family has strong roots in Midwestern supper clubs. Inspired by the way a good fish fry could bring friends and neighbors together, Craig carried the tradition forward. We still batter each filet by hand and cook it to order, only after you order,” the chain says.

Ivar’s

Ivar’s Seafood Bars has delicious Fish & Chips made with top quality true Alaska cod and Alaska rock cod. Diners can also opt for wild Alaska salmon or halibut for the Fish & Chips. “Ivar’s serves wild caught fish from sustainable fisheries ranging from the Pacific Northwest to Alaska. Salmon from the Copper, Yukon and Taku rivers in Alaska are some of the highest quality in the world,” the restaurant says.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has beautiful Craft Beer Battered Fish & Chips, made from top-quality cod. “We take pride in sourcing the freshest ingredients from local purveyors such as the pristine waters of the Pacific Northwest and the verdant fields of the surrounding countryside. Our seafood is sourced directly from nearby fisheries, allowing us to deliver a taste of the ocean at its peak flavor,” the restaurant says.

Eddie V’s

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Diners at Eddie V’s expect only the best, most fresh seafood, and that’s exactly what they get for dishes like the Parmesan Sole. “Seafood is what we’re known for, but our specialty is excellence,” the restaurant says. “Fish arrive daily from pristine waters around the world including Swordfish from Block Island, Scallops from Georges Bank, and Yellowfin Tuna from the Caribbean.”

Water Grill

Water Grill has the freshest seafood with a strong focus on quality seasonal fish, like for the Wild Icelandic Cod Fish & Chips. “Water Grill Los Angeles is a timeless, iconic seafood destination to enjoy the first catch of the season and a deep variety of fish, lobsters, crabs, oysters and shellfish on a robust menu that changes daily,” the chain says.

King’s Fish House

King’s Fish House has beautiful fresh seafood for menu items such as the Beer Battered Fish And Chips made with wild Alaskan cod and wild Mexican jumbo shrimp. “King’s Fish House features seasonal catches, live shellfish, daily menus and a familiar, welcoming environment that brings out the best in flavors, friends and families,” the chain says.