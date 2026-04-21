4 Chain Restaurants Known for Oversized Beef Brisket Sandwiches and Slaw

Chain restaurants serving oversized brisket sandwiches with slaw.

I love a good BBQ sandwich. There is something so satisfying yet simple about a big pile of meat on a flimsy roll, saturated in sauce and topped with slaw. I am salivating just thinking about it. Pulled pork is always good, but brisket is next-level great. Unfortunately, an amazing beef brisket sandwich can be hard to come by. Where can you feast on the biggest and best? Here are 4 chain restaurants known for oversized beef brisket sandwiches and coleslaw.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

With 866 locations across 44 states, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is one of the biggest barbecue restaurants in the world. They serve “solid” BBQ meats, according to a Redditor. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” The brisket is considered an upcharge meat since it is so divine, and you can order it on any sandwich. The coleslaw is a popular side, and you can add it to your sammy.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has finger-licking good brisket. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains. Don’t forget to order the creamy, crunchy coleslaw, aka “Cold Slaw,” made with finely shredded cabbage, carrots, and a tangy mayonnaise-based dressing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s extensive selection of BBQ sandwiches, ranging from pulled pork and pulled chicken to beef brisket, is a huge draw for customers. The No Cowbell sandwich, named after the iconic SNL skit, is a fan favorite. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” the menu description reads. Thre are also two main types of coleslaw: a classic, creamy mayo-based slaw and a popular, limited-time sweet vinegar slaw, known for being crisp and refreshing.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s BBQ is famous for large portion sizes, delicious smoked meats, cornbread, signature sauces, and beyond-delicious brisket. Clara K. from Hacienda Heights, CA wrote on Yelp that she’s “kicking” herself for not going sooner. “We got ribs and the Texas brisket. OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.” Try the sandwich version with Famous Dave’s coleslaw, a distinctively sweet, tangy, and creamy side dish made with Miracle Whip, horseradish, and white pepper for a “sweet and sassy” kick.