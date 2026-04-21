6 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Flounder and Fries, According to Diners

Enjoy crispy fish and chips at these popular seafood and grill chains.

Fried flounder and french fries are a fun spin on the traditional fish and chips plate, with the mild, sweet flavor of the flounder perfectly complemented by the crunchy, crispy exterior. Whether battered or hand-breaded, this classic fish fry combo is not as commonly featured as cod or pollock, but always worth ordering. So where can guests find the best seasonal and/or year-round fried flounder and crispy fries? Here are six chain restaurants that won’t disappoint.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has a Fried Flounder Etouffee on the menu that guests can enjoy with a side of french fries. The Fried Pickle Chips (deep fried dill pickles with cajun buttermilk) is another excellent side to enjoy with your fried fish. Razzoo’s is also known for serving up excellent gator menu items for adventurous diners to try.

Red Lobster

The Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder plate at Red Lobster is a popular option served with tartar sauce and the choice of side like crispy French fries. The chain also has a traditional Fish & Chips made from beer-battered cod, served with flavorful Chesapeake fries, plus coleslaw and hush puppies.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a seasonal Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich made with Alaska flounder that diners can enjoy during Lent. This fan-favorite sandwich is perfectly paired with the chain’s crispy shoestring fries, or savory cheese curds. The Hot Honey Sandwich is another crispy crunchy delight.

Hook & Reel

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Seafood platter fans will love the Fried Flounder basket at Hook & Reel diners can enjoy with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries. “My husband got the fried flounder platter with sweet potato fries and they were both great, but the sweet potato fries really stood out to us, they were delicious,” one happy diner shared. “I would definitely recommend Hook & Reel, and my husband and I definitely plan to go back!”

Harbor Inn Seafood

Harbor Inn Seafood offers guests a Fried Flounder & Baby Shrimp Friday Special. Diners who want this delicious fish during the rest of the week can opt for the Fried Seafood meal from the lunch menu, which features a Flounder Fillet (skin on) served with Coleslaw, Hush Puppies, and your choice of one side: French Fries, Baked Potato, or Steamed Vegetables.

Popeyes

Popeyes Cajun flounder Sandwich is another popular seasonal menu item diners love with the chain’s iconic fries. “It has a little heat and a lot of flavor. Can’t beat it for Fast Food,” one diner said.