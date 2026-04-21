Popular steakhouses serving peppercorn steak with creamy mashed potatoes.

Some people prefer a mild steak, with just the right balance of salt, pepper, and other seasoning. For others, a pepper-crusted piece of meat is the ultimate flavor explosion. If you want a peppercorn-crusted steak or a steak au poivre, there are a handful of upscale steakhouses that specialize in it. And, if you are looking for the perfect side to complement the intense steak, opt for a creamy, mild serving of mashed potatoes. Here are 5 popular steakhouses with the best peppercorn-crusted steak and mashed potatoes.

The Capital Grille

The Dry Aged Strip Au Poivre is a popular order at The Capital Grille. “The first bite will overpower your palate and may require you to devour a whole bread basket in order to regain form. A more careful approach will uncover some pretty succulent meat beneath and a rich velvety sauce that is plenty peppery enough on its own,” our reviewer, Chris Shott, wrote in a review. The intense meat pairs well with Sam’s Mashed Potatoes, “an original Capital Grille recipe of red bliss potatoes, sweet cream, butter and salt,” the menu reads. The made-in-house side is “creamy and savory,” and one of the most ordered items. “​​Best mashed potatoes ever,” a follower commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse recently launched a 7-Pepper Crusted New York Strip, a thick-cut New York Strip coated with the chain’s “7-Pepper seasoning, fire-grilled and finished with a brown butter herb sauce.” And, you can never go wrong with the mashed potatoes there. “The mashed potatoes were DELICIOUS!” a Yelper writes. Another adds they are “creamy and steaming hot.”

Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse’s Pepper Crusted New York Strip “is the perfect balance of bold and savory, paired with juicy marinated heirloom tomatoes and two sides of your choice,” the chain writes. And, the mashed potatoes are creamy, buttery, and smooth, and so rich that no gravy is needed.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky is another popular steakhouse for peppercrusted steak. “I’ve been coming to Smith & Wollensky since the mid 1990’s, and the food is ALWAYS superb. My favorite Steak Au Poivre and the classic S&W hash browns were on point — the steak perfectly cooked,” a TripAdvisor diner wrote. The bone-in rib eye au poivre is wet-aged, peppercorn-crusted, and comes with a brandy peppercorn sauce. As for the “creamy mashed potatoes,” they are “smooth and buttery, providing the perfect comfort food complement to the steak,” says a diner.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse’s 16 oz Pepper-Crusted New York Strip, $70, is a delicious option. “My Favorite,” writes one diner. “Absolutely mouthwatering!” adds another. The upscale chain takes it to the next level with its rich, indulgent lobster mashed potatoes, consistently described as loaded with large chunks of lobster, buttery, and a must-try signature side.