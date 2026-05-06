If You Can Hold a Wall Sit This Long After 60, Your Lower-Body Power Is Elite

How long can you hold a wall sit after 60? Here's what trainers say.

They may not look like much, but wall sits are a deceptively challenging (and revealing) test of lower-body strength for those over 60. That’s because isometric holds, like the wall sit, place your muscles under constant tension without changing length. If you keep doing wall sits, the tension placed on your quads, glutes, and hamstrings helps build muscular strength and endurance (your ability to maintain force over time) in your lower body, which is crucial for common daily activities like walking, climbing stairs, and standing for extended periods. Lower body strength is also associated with better balance, faster walking speed, and improved mobility.

As for how long you should be able to hold a wall sit after 60, experts recommend up to one minute. “A wall sit is a simple test, but it tells you a lot about lower-body strength and endurance,” says Abbie Watkins, CPT, certified personal trainer with OriGym. “For those over 60, being able to hold a wall sit with good form for 30 to 45 seconds is a strong indicator of functional strength, but anything longer than 60 seconds is impressive and can be considered ‘elite’ for this age group.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Read on for detailed instructions, as well as other exercises that can help you extend your wall sit time. Then, when you’re done, be sure to check out these 5 Daily Exercises That Restore Full-Body Balance Faster Than Yoga After 55.

Wall Sit

The wall sit is the go-to exercise that best reflects your current lower body strength and stamina after 60 as it challenges your ability to maintain tension throughout your entire lower body.

How to do it:

Stand with your back flat against a wall. Step your feet forward about 18 to 24 inches from the wall. Slide your back down the wall until your knees are bent at roughly 90 degrees. Keep your knees aligned over your ankles. Press your lower back gently into the wall. Engage your core and keep your chest upright. Rest your arms at your sides or across your chest. Hold the position while breathing steadily through your nose. Aim for 30 to begin, and work your way up to 60+ seconds, depending on your ability.

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats complement wall sits by building the strength needed to support longer wall sit holds. They target the same muscle groups while introducing dynamic movement into the mix.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up tall and your core engaged. Push your hips back and lower into a squat. Bend your knees while keeping your weight distributed through your heels. Lower until your thighs are parallel to the floor (or as low as you can comfortably go). Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement. Push through your heels to return to a standing position. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Sit-to-Stands

Sit-to-stands help build the functional strength required to support both wall sits and bodyweight squats while helping to improve lower body mobility and endurance.

How to do it:

Sit on the edge of a sturdy chair or bench. Place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Keep your chest upright and your core engaged. Lean slightly forward at your hips. Press through your heels to stand up. Fully extend your hips at the top of the movement. Slowly lower yourself back down (avoid dropping into the chair). Complete two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Step-ups

Step-ups build unilateral strength (strength in each leg one at a time), which supports overall balance and coordination as you age. They can also help stabilize your body during movements like walking and climbing stairs.

How to do it: