4 Standing Exercises That Shrink Belly Pooch Faster Than Gym Classes After 60

Slim down your belly pooch with these at-home exercises.

Many exercise enthusiasts like the structure, accountability, and social environment of gym classes. Hey, the best kind of exercise is one you will actually do, right? But for others, at-home convenience works best, and standing exercises are stellar.

For many individuals over 60, getting rid of excess belly fat seems to be a common priority. Although it may be an aesthetic concern to some, this visceral fat that wraps around your internal organs puts you at risk of chronic health issues, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and inflammation. To top it off, this excess fat is harder to burn as you age due to a slower metabolism and decreased muscle mass. It sounds like an uphill battle, but we have just the right plan to add to your routine.

To help you out, we spoke with Liz Hilliard, Creator + Owner of Hilliard Studio Method, who has more than 20 years of experience in personal and group training. She put together four standing exercises that can help shrink belly pooch faster than traditional gym classes after 60.

“After 60, the midsection shifts in nearly everyone. It’s really not about effort; it’s biology working differently,” Hilliard tells us. “For women, the decline of estrogen signals the body to move fat storage from hips and thighs directly to the abdomen. The deep core and pelvic floor lose structural tone, and visceral fat begins to expand around the middle of the body. For men, testosterone drops gradually after 40 and loss accelerates after 60. Lower testosterone means more muscle loss and abdominal fat storage. The classic ‘beer belly’ is often less about diet and more about hormonal shifts.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

That’s where these standing at-home exercises come in clutch. As you age, you need to work your body in a more efficient manner. Hilliard says strength training is “the great equalizer,” helping to rebuild lean muscle, restore metabolic function, and rebalance hormones naturally.

“Hilliard Studio Method, the workout I created, combines Pilates and low-intensity strength training, focusing on rebuilding the deep core structural support system that holds the midsection in. The body after 60 isn’t declining. It’s asking for a different kind of work,” Hilliard tells us. “Traditional gym classes often fall short for older adults’ midsection because they prioritize surface muscles over deep core. Most group fitness classes lean on crunches, sit-ups, and high-rep ab work, all of which target the rectus abdominis (the ‘six-pack’ muscle) while largely ignoring the transverse abdominis, pelvic floor, and multifidus: the deep stabilizers which actually support posture, protect the spine, and create functional core strength which can decline significantly with age.”

Below, Hilliard shares four standing exercises to prioritize if you want to lean out your midsection. Set yourself up for this exercise flow by standing tall with your ears stacked over your shoulders, knees, and ankles, keeping your chin parallel to the ground. Place your hands on your core with your thumbs at the lowest rib and your pinkies on your hip bones. Breathe in through the nose as your core expands. Deeply exhale through the mouth as you draw your navel in toward your spine to contract and connect the ab muscles. Now, it’s time to begin.

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High Knee March

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees soft. Make sure your spine is long and your arms are crossed high in a “genie” position. Then, lift one knee up toward your chest. Lower it. Lift the other knee up toward your chest. For added intensity, pump your arms overhead or hold light weights. March for 30 seconds.

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Marching Oblique Twists

Begin standing tall with your hands placed behind your head and elbows out wide. Bring your right knee up and toward your left side as your left elbow reaches toward the outside of the right knee. March for 30 seconds.

Standing Woodchops

Stand tall with your hands clasped together and your feet shoulder-width apart. Sweep your hands diagonally high to low, starting over your left shoulder and moving down toward your right hip, contracting your abs as you do so. Reverse the motion. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Standing Oblique Punches

Begin standing tall with your knees slightly bent. Position your fists at your chest and engage your core. Punch forward across your body with your right fist, rotating your torso and pivoting your right foot to the left, then move in the opposite direction. Punch twist for 30 seconds.

“Repeat this circuit three times. Adding these exercises, even just one, at different intervals throughout will combat stagnation and keep the body moving and the core engaged,” Hilliard says.