Wendy’s Just Dropped a New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Fans of Wendy's iconic Spicy Chicken Sandwich are already very excited about two new items from the fast-food chain: The Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich and Tangerine Twist Lemonade, available now at Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

Customers who raced out to try the limited-edition sandwich are raving about how delicious it is. "It was really really good, I'd give it a 9/10… and the other regular Spicy Chicken Sandwich Wendy's has is also a 9/10, just for different reasons," one Redditor shared. "I think the best way to describe this new one is it tastes JUST like a Bloomin' Onion. I hardly even taste the cajun or spice, it tastes like bloomin' onion sauce on a chicken sandwich. So if you like Bloomin' Onion, I think you'd like it!" Here's what you need to know about these top-tier new Wendy's wonders.

Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich

So what exactly is in the Cajun Crunch Chicken Sandwich? According to Wendy's, each New Orleans-inspired sandwich contains a classic spicy chicken filet and layers it with Pepper Jack cheese, Cajun-seasoned crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and spicy mustard sauce, on a toasted bun. Crunchy, spicy, savoriness in every bite—it sounds amazing.

Tangerine Twist Lemonade

The Tangerine Twist Lemonade is a "bright addition to Dave's Craft Lemonade lineup," Wendy's says. The new drink combines tangerine, strawberry, and orange for a refreshing taste that perfectly complements the Cajun Sandwich. "Unlike the other guys, Wendy's doesn't use artificial colors, flavors or high fructose corn syrup in our lemonade," the chain says.

Rave Reviews

Wendy's fans are pleasantly surprised by how tasty the Cajun Crunch Sandwich is. … I got this one today. I didn't have high expectations, but I thought this one was pretty tasty. The onions added more flavor than I expected," one Redditor shared. Others comment that they wish there was a version of the sandwich made with fish instead of chicken.

New Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions

Wendy's has been really going for it with new product launches recently—the chain just announced two new Frosty items, complete with new cups, spoons, and lids. Frosty Swirls were available nationwide April 15, and Frosty Fusions will be available nationwide starting May 12. Fans are already making jokes about how McDonald's better figure out its McFlurry machine problems with these new kids on the block.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy's DC Comics Collaboration

Wendy's also just launched a new collaboration with Warner Bros., giving lucky customers a chance to grab limited-edition Kids' Meal toys, featuring DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains including Wonder Woman, Batman, Robin, Harley Quinn, and more. The toys come in six collectible sets, with 18 mini figurines total to collect. You don't have to be a kid to get into it—hurry before they sell out!