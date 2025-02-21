Wendy's Just Launched a Brand-New Thin Mints Frosty I Went Nuts For

If you're anything like me and believe the only way to enjoy a Thin Mints cookie is nice and cold from the freezer, you're going to absolutely love Wendy's new partnership with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). The two purveyors of deliciousness have teamed up to launch an exciting new menu item just in time to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Starting today (Feb 21), guests can visit Wendy's for a limited-edition Thin Mints-inspired Frosty in either Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty. Each special Frosty is swirled and topped with a rich, minty cookie crumble sauce inspired by the iconic Girl Scout Thin Mints, and guess what—they're absolutely delicious. I picked up one of each for a taste test, and already feel a bit sad they won't be permanent additions to the menu.

Both Frostys had a generous swirl of the cookie crumble on top, and the texture was perfect—just the right amount of crunchy and creaminess, with a fresh, distinctive Thin Mints flavor. Getting the right balance between sweetness and mintiness can be tricky, but this collaboration nailed it. Each Frosty has that lovely thick soft-serve ice cream mouthfeel with none of the unpleasant aftertaste which is common in desserts that are too sweet. My verdict? 10/10, I would 100% recommend the Thin Mints Frosty, for both Girl Scout cookie-lovers and Frosty fanatics alike.

I had two other members of my family taste each Frosty to see what they thought, and both responded with a resounding "more please" and attempted kidnapping of the treats. I don't usually recommend having dessert for breakfast but it was absolutely worth it in this situation.

"The friendship between Wendy's and Girl Scouts of the USA is mint to be," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "By bringing together two iconic fan favorite flavors into a single spoonful, we're delivering an exclusive, one-of-a-kind Frosty experience to connect with our Wendy's fanbase and Girl Scout Cookie supporters alike."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There's more fun to be had for Wendy's customers—beginning February 24, fans can also enjoy the Thin Mints Frosty Adventure in the Wendy's app, complete with the chance to win food prizes daily, and be entered into a sweepstakes to win up to $10,000.

"Seeing our iconic Thin Mints paired with Wendy's Frosty is a testament to the power of the Cookie Program and millions of Girl Scouts who have made Thin Mints so popular," said Wendy Lou, Chief Revenue Officer of GSUSA. "We are so thankful for the support from thousands of Wendy's franchisees who are giving our girls the opportunity to have cookie booths at their restaurants where they can put their entrepreneurial prowess to use."