Wendy's Brings Back Vanilla Frosty—but Fans Are Buzzing About a New Flavor

Fans of Wendy's vanilla Frosty will be thrilled to hear it's back—but there is a catch. Frosty-lovers have a limited amount of time to snag one of their favorite icy treats before Wendy's yanks it again. This is par for the course for Wendy's, as the chain regularly removes the vanilla flavor in favor of new ones such as the salted caramel Frosty, the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, a Spongebob Squarepants-inspired flavor, triple berry Frosty and orange dreamsicle Frosty.

Fat food influencer snachwithzach highlighted the return of the vanilla Frosty in a post where he says the old favorite will most likely be replacing the salted caramel flavor. "This will run through February, at the end of February it may or may not be replaced with the Thin Mints one," he said. "They're running out of the mix in preparation of the new Thin Mints flavor so once a location's salted caramel is gone, it's gone!"

While there is no confirmation on the Thin Mints Frosty (we did ask, and Wendy's is neither confirming nor denying at the present time), vanilla Frosty fans can enjoy the sweet treat while contributing to a good cause in the meantime.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Wendy's iconic Vanilla Frosty is BACK on menus nationwide," the company confirmed to Eat This, Not That!. "Fans can hack 2025 with a FREE Vanilla or Classic Chocolate Frosty every. single. Day. with a Frosty Key Tag, available through February 15, 2025! For only $3, Wendy's beloved Frosty Key Tags include unlimited FREE Jr. Frosty treats with purchase all-year long. What makes deal even sweeter? Proceeds from each Frosty Key Tag sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®* and its mission to find safe, loving and permanent homes for children waiting in foster care."

Wendy's is also offering a fantastic new value deal where customers can choose between the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Dave's Single, the Classic Chicken Sandwich, or 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, and enjoy two items for just $7. "With this limited time offer, you don't have to compromise on flavor, quality or savings. Whether you're tackling resolutions or treating yourself, Wendy's delivers double the delicious… for less. But hurry—this unbeatable offer ends March 2!" the company says.