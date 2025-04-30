Wienerschnitzel Just Launched Chicken Tenders in a Hot Dog Bun and It's Wild

Wienerschnitzel is getting into the fried chicken game with the launch of Southern Bird Dogs at nearly 350 restaurants nationwide. Bird Dogs, for those unfamiliar with this southern-inspired delicacy, are delicious crispy fried chicken tenders nestled in hot dog buns and covered in toppings such as bacon, honey mustard, and grilled onion. And you thought you ran out of ways to enjoy tenders!

"South Carolina is known for its Southern Bird Dogs. Since they are served in hot dog buns, we felt like this was the perfect way to introduce chicken at our restaurants. Once we tried them, we knew we had a winner," said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer.

So what exactly is on the Wienerschnitzel menu for Southern Bird Dogs? Each of Wienerschnitzel's Southern Bird Dogs start with a marinated chicken breast tender coated in a signature crunchy breading, then placed in a hot dog bun. Southern Bird Dogs come in three flavors: Bacon Ranch, which is one chicken breast tender, diced bacon, 2 slices of tomato and ranch, Buffalo Ranch, which is a chicken breast tender, 2 slices of tomato, ranch and buffalo sauce, or BBQ, which is one chicken breast tender, grilled onions, one pickle spear, and BBQ sauce.

Guests who want something a little lighter can also just enjoy two chicken tenders and fries served with a yummy dip, or opt for the large combo of 4 Tenders, Large Fries, and 2 dipping sauces. For those who prefer more traditional offerings, Wienerschnitzel of course is still offering regular hot dogs, corn dogs and more at impressively reasonable prices. "There's only 1 location in the entire State of Illinois – Champaign. Fortunately we travel thru there several times a year and make a stop. Chili Dogs rule," one Redditor shared. "Had them in Phoenix. One was 4 blocks from my house. I miss them dearly. Apparently the nearest one is about 160 miles away from me in Washington," another said.

Wienerschnitzel also has a variety of delicious dessert items, including Tastee Freez dipped ice cream cones, root beer floats, and sundaes. "For the tasty freeze dipped cone, I would do anything," one fan raved. The chain also has a highly-rated cheeseburger on the menu for those who don't feel like chicken or a hot dog. "Don't listen to the naysayers – Wienerschnitzel serves a very tasty all-beef dog. You do have to request onions if you order a chili-cheese dog, as they don't seem to offer them by default," one fan said. Also – if it's a combination Hamburger Stand, try a double chili cheeseburger with onions; it's one of my favorite fast-food burgers, as it seems to get all of the proportions just right. Also, their chili cheese fries and jalapeno poppers are fantastic sides. I'm a big fan of Der Wienerschnitzel haha."