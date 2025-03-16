The #1 Breakfast Cereal You Should Never Buy, According to Experts

Cereal is the ultimate convenient breakfast. Eating a quick bowl in the morning is an easy way to fill up and start the busy day, but not every cereal is worth space in your pantry. Many cereal brands–even the ultra sugary ones–try to boast health benefits, but the truth is there are some that don't offer any nutritional value because they're so full of sugar, sodium and calories.

It's expected that U.S. consumers will spend a whopping $23 billion on cereal this year, per Statista and while there's no shortage of options, there's an entire aisle dedicated to cereal at nearly every grocery store, health experts reveal there's plenty to steer clear of. Eat This, Not That! spoke to dietitians who share the top nine breakfast cereals to avoid buying and why. Below they're ranked from unhealthy to worst based on the amount of sugar, salt and calories.

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic. One restaurant meal can equal an entire day's worth of calories.

Sodium: Some cereals add a lot of salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: Many breakfast cereals are known for piling on the sugar, which is unhealthy when consumed regularly. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

Fruity Pebbles

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 31g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar:12 g)

Protein : 1g

Landing No. 9 on our list is Fruity Pebbles. It's high in sugar, no fiber and zero nutritional benefits. But it is tasty!



"Fruity Pebbles is low in fat but has little else going for it from a nutritional perspective," says Laura M. Ali, MS, RDN, a culinary nutritionist based in Pittsburgh, PA. "The second ingredient is sugar which provides 12 g of added sugar, an astounding 15% of the Daily Value, and it has no fiber and very little protein. It is fortified with a number of vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D, B vitamins and vitamin A, but I'd still recommend looking for another cereal with more protein and fiber and less sugar for a healthy breakfast."

Cocoa PEBBLES™

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 2 g

Cocoa Pebbles has been luring customers with its alluring chocolatey rich flavor for over five decades now, but just because it's been a main staple in breakfast cereals doesn't mean it's good for you.

"Chocolate-flavored cereals like this tend to be much sweeter, contributing to the high carbohydrate content," says Violeta Morris, MS, RDN from Columbus, OH, The Concierge Dietitian, @conciergedietitianvioleta. "Regularly consuming sugary cereals can replace healthier, more nutrient-dense options that offer better balance, including protein, to help keep you feeling fuller for longer."

Morris adds, "As a dietitian, I recommend avoiding it."

Lucky Charms

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 220mg

Carbs : 30g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 3 g

Lucky Charms are filled with colorfully shaped marshmallows kids love and adults enjoy for the nostalgic connection to their childhood. And of course they're magically delicious, but the popular cereal makes our list of ones to shun.

"While the first ingredient is whole grain oats, the second, third and fourth ingredients are sources of sugar," Ali explains. "It is fortified with a variety of vitamins and minerals, but the low amount of fiber and 12g of added sugar make this a cereal I wouldn't recommend eating on a regular basis."

Lucky Charms isn't just unhealthy because there's very little nutritional benefits, but eating it often could lead to major health issues.

"As a dietitian, I encourage you to carefully consider providing to yourself and your children with this cereal," Morris states. She explains, "A clinical case study published in Nutrients cites that cereals like this are major sources of sodium and added sugars. Consuming them in excess can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even cancer."

Frosted Flakes

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 130

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 190mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber:1 g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 1.7g

People love Frosted Flakes because of their sugar-coated crispy corn flakes that are sweet and delicious, but the cereal is high in sugar and low nutritional value.

Although Frosted Flakes has been a popular cereal among children, it contains 14g of added sugar as well as only a very small amount of fiber, 1 g to be exact," says Moushumi Mukherjee, MS, RDN www.Dietitianmoushumi.com. "Not to mention it contains a lot of added sugar, making this an unhealthy breakfast."

Trix

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 105

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: g)

Sodium : mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 1.3g , Sugar: 10g)

Protein : 2g

Trix has a clever marketing campaign that targets kids, but the cereal does not offer health benefits.

"Trix follows the same trend as most popular cereals where the lack of fiber and protein and increased amount of sugar is prevalent," says Mukherjee."Even though Trix is made with whole grain corn, it does not provide significant nutritional value compared to other healthier cereal options and has artificial colors added to it."

Fruit Loops

Nutrition : 1 ⅓ cups

Calories : 150

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium :210 mg

Carbs : 34g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 12g)

Protein : 2g

Fruit Loops are one of the unhealthiest cereals because it contains dyes like Red 40, which has been linked to cancer, according to studies.

"This cereal should be avoided because it does not bring much nutritional value to the table," says Mukherjee. "It contains a small amount of fiber and protein, these are key ingredients that you should look out for in your breakfast."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 170

Fat : 4g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 3g , Sugar:12 g)

Protein : 2g

Known for its unique blend of crispy rice squares and sugar cinnamon flavor, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a breakfast favorite, but one that should be enjoyed seldomly.

"As a dietitian, I advise my clients to avoid cereals like this due to their high carbohydrate content and their classification as ultra- processed foods.," says Morris. Studies, including one published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics involving 38,570 participants, show a significant link between ultra-processed foods and chronic insomnia. So, the next time you reach for a cereal, consider whether it might contribute to sleep issues.

Cheerios Cinnamon Oat Crunch

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 230

Fat : 5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 230mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 4g , Sugar: 15g)

Protein : 4g

Cheerios Cinnamon Oat Crunch doesn't sound that unhealthy until you look at the label. Just one cup is loaded with sugar and sodium and most people don't stop at just one serving of cereal.

"Most people know to stay away from sugary kids cereal like Frosted Flakes, but some seemingly healthy cereals can pack a surprising amount of added sugar," says Chris Henigan, MS, RD, LDN Simple Start Nutrition. "Take Cheerios Cinnamon Oat Crunch. 1 serving, which is 1 cup, contains 15 grams of added sugar. Look for cereals with less than 5 grams of added sugar- like original Cheerios or Shredded Wheat and add your own sweetness with bananas or berries."

Cap'N Crunch

Nutrition : 1 cup

Calories : 150

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 290mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:16 g)

Protein : 2g

Topping the list of unhealthiest cereals is Cap'N Crunch. It's the highest in sugar, packed with sodium and has low protein and fiber.

"While Cap'N Crunch cereal does list oat bran in the ingredient list and is fortified with iron and some B vitamins, I still recommend looking for another option if you are looking for a breakfast cereal to provide a healthy dose of nutrition," says Ali.