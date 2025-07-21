10 Carbs That Can Stall Belly Fat Loss Over the Next 30 Days

Cutting carbs is a common strategy for weight loss. While effective, eliminating entire groups of food is drastic and tough to follow long-term.

It’s not about eating good vs. bad foods when trying to lose weight, but eating more of the right foods. Many high-carbohydrate foods are rich in nutrients that benefit overall health, like fiber, vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants.

It’s the low-quality carbs that are high in added sugar and low in nutrition that you need to watch out for. These unhealthy carbs cause spikes and drops in blood sugar that make you tired and hungry and trigger food cravings that want you to eat more of the same.

No foods are off-limits when trying to lose weight, but some foods may hinder your efforts. To help you on your journey to better health, here’s a list of the 10 unhealthiest carbs for weight loss and what to eat instead.

Potato chips

Who can resist salty and crunchy potato chips? They’re so good, it’s hard to eat only one. Not to mention the fact that they’re packed with calories, cars, and fat and devoid of any health-promoting nutrients, and may contribute to weight gain. It’s no wonder potato chips are linked to weight gain.

While weight gain as you get older is common, you may gain more weight if you eat too many bags of potato chips, according to an observational study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Instead of potato chips, snack on roasted chickpeas, air-popped popcorn, or lightly salted nuts to satisfy your need for something salty and crunchy.

Sugary breakfast cereal

Cereal is a staple breakfast meal and a great vehicle for getting nutrients many Americans don’t get enough of like calcium and vitamin D. Unfortunately, the amount of sugar in some boxes of cereal may overshadow the potential health benefits.

Some sugary cereals are easier to spot than others, like Honey Smacks and Fruit Loops. But watch out for “healthy” cereals like granola and muesli, which can have as much as 6 teaspoons of sugar per serving. Many of the sugary breakfast cereals are made with refined flours that are low in fiber and have a long list of added ingredients.

According to a 2023 study published in The BMJ, diets high in low-quality carbs like sugary breakfast cereal make weight loss harder.

Cereal makes a good addition to a balanced eating plan. Choose brands with less than 5 grams of added sugar per serving and at least 4 grams of fiber. Original Cheerios, Kashi Whole Wheat Biscuits, and Original Grape Nuts make better choices than the sugary brands.

White bread

Unhealthy brands of white bread are commercially baked loaves made with refined flours and a long list of artificial ingredients. The soft and fluffy bread you loved so much as a kid is an ultraprocessed carbohydrate that digests quickly, causing rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar that leave you feeling hungry, not satisfied. Diets filled with more ultraprocessed foods are associated with weight gain.

Swap your mild-flavored white bread with a nutty-flavored 100% whole-grain loaf naturally rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. If you’re looking for a lower carb option for proteins, romaine lettuce leaves, portobello mushrooms, and whole peppers make a good, healthy option for weight loss.

French fries

French fries are another ultraprocessed carbohydrate high in fat and salt. Like potato chips, eating too many fries may also lead to more weight gain. According to one observational study, regular french fry eaters gained close to 4 pounds over a four-year study period while those who ate more mashed potato gained a little less than a pound. People who ate more nuts lost a pound.

For weight management, roasted potatoes make a good alternative to french fries. Cut into strips and season with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roasted carrots, turnips, and sweet potatoes also make good swaps for french fries.

Soda

About 50% of adults in the United States drink one can of soda a day, adding about 145 empty calories to their daily intake. You may find the sweet drink refreshing, but it can make weight management very challenging. Many studies show a strong link between soda intake and weight gain. It not only affects energy and appetite, but the sugary sweet drinks may affect your taste buds, making healthier options less appealing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You may swap out regular soda for diet soda to cut calories and sugar. Though carb-free, diet soda may not provide as much support for weight loss as you think. Some studies link diet soda consumption with weight gain, though the connection is unclear.

Water is the best substitute for soda. But if you need flavor, add a spritz of lemon or lime or a dash of 100% fruit juice. Unsweetened coffee and tea are also good additions to your weight loss plan and may give your metabolism a boost and support your goals.

Pastries

It may not come as a surprise to see pastries on the list of unhealthiest carbs for weight loss. Doughnuts, danishes, and cinnamon rolls are loaded with sugar, fat, and calories and not much else.

It’s okay to eat sweet treats every once in a while. To satisfy your daily need for something sweet, choose options that offer more than sugar and fat, such as chia pudding, banana ice cream, or bran muffins with raisins and pecans. For breakfast sweets, try high-fiber and high-protein waffles or pancakes with homemade fruit syrup or nut butter.

Fruit-flavored yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy food, unless sugar is listed as one of the main ingredients. Some fruit-flavored yogurts have almost 3 teaspoons of sugar per 6-ounce container. You also want to steer clear of dessert-style yogurts, like those with cookie crumbs or candy, that list sugar as the second ingredient after milk.

Yogurt is a good source of protein, calcium, and probiotics and a healthy addition to a balanced eating plan. Use plain low-fat yogurt and add your own ingredients, such as walnuts and dried cranberries or peanut butter and bananas, to get the good nutrition without the carbs and sugar.

Cereal bars

Cereal bars, energy bars, and granola bars also make the list of unhealthy carbs for weight loss. The ultraprocessed snacks are made with refined flours, added sugar, and artificial ingredients.

If you want a quick grab-and-go snack, look for bars that are low in sugar (less than 5 grams), high in fiber (aim for 3 grams), and made with whole grains. Instead of packaged snacks, make your own on-the-go snack bags mixing dried fruit and roasted nuts or make your own bars from whole grains, nuts, and fruit.

Pretzels

Pretzels are another seemingly healthy snack, but high in fast-digesting carbs and salt that make you feel shaky about an hour after eating.

Instead of pretzels, snack on whole-grain crackers or air-popped popcorn. Hummus with carrots and cucumbers also makes a satisfying snack and provides more fiber, vitamins, and minerals than pretzels.

Sweetened coffee drinks

Coffee may help you lose weight, but adding 1 teaspoon of sugar to your cup of joe may negate the weight loss benefits, according to a 2023 observational study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

If you’re trying to lose weight, you may need to cut out your daily coffee drink fix from your local coffee shop. Specialist drinks can have several teaspoons of sugar. For example, a grande Mocha Frappuccino from Starbucks has nearly 15 teaspoons of sugar. And that’s without whipped cream.

For weight loss, drink black coffee or with milk. Add cinnamon or nutmeg when brewing your coffee for a touch of sweetness without sugar.