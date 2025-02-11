 Skip to content

Are Your Workouts Making You Store More Fat? 6 Exercises To Avoid

Stop wasting time on ineffective workouts.
Avatar for Lee Clayton
By
Published on February 11, 2025 | 6:02 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alek Korab

Are you spending countless hours at the gym but not seeing the results you want? You're not alone. Many men struggle to achieve their fat loss goals despite dedicating time and effort to their workouts. As a retired professional boxer and certified strength and conditioning coach with over 15 years of experience, I've helped countless men transform their bodies through effective training programs. I've competed in everything from HYROX and CrossFit to marathons and football, giving me unique insights into what really works for fat loss. Read on to discover the exercises you should avoid and learn what actually works for burning fat.

The Truth About Fat-Burning Exercises

man sweating at gym
Shutterstock

Many popular "fat-burning" exercises fail to deliver results because they often focus on the wrong approach or are done incorrectly. Along with the lack of intensity and spot reduction myths, there is one key reason why men fail to achieve their fat-burning goals: Poor nutrition. Exercise alone isn't enough to burn fat. Many fat-burning exercises fail because people don't pair them with proper nutrition. If you're consuming too many calories or not eating the right types of food, even the best workout routines won't help you shed fat.

7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

The #1 Exercise Mistake Men Make

Athlete enjoying healthy meal rich in fiber, protein and vitamins. Fit young man sitting on floor in living room, relaxing after fitness workout, eating natural vegetarian granola, listening to music
Shutterstock

The number 1 exercise mistake that is made by men when trying to burn fat is not the exercises they are completing and it is their lack of focus on nutrition. "You can not out-train a bad diet." I always say to my clients that if their goal is based on body composition, 80% is nutrition, with only 20% being exercise.

Mistake 2: Steady State Cardio

fit man trail running, concept of fitness habits that destroy body before 50
Shutterstock

Whilst long-distance running, cycling or any other low-intensity cardiovascular training will burn plenty of calories whilst training, it can be inefficient when compared to HIIT training. Long, steady-state cardio can lead to muscle loss over time and is therefore not as effective for boosting metabolism as strength or HIIT training.

Mistake 3: Isolation Exercises

man doing bicep curl isolation exercises
Shutterstock

Isolation exercises (like bicep curls and leg extensions) focus on one muscle group at a time and are not as effective at burning fat. They engage fewer muscles than multi-joint or full-body exercises, resulting in fewer calories burned.

Mistake 4: Sit Ups/Crunches

bicycle crunches, concept of exercises for men to get a lean waistline
Shutterstock

These exercises target your core, but they don't burn fat directly in the abdominal area. Spot reduction is a myth. You can not lose fat from a specific area of the body. Plus, doing too many sit-ups can place unnecessary strain on the lower back.

Mistake 5: Resistance Machines

Chest exercise. Handsome muscular man working out hard at gym, free space
Shutterstock

While these machines can be helpful for building muscle, they often don't require as much stabilizing muscle engagement. They are not as effective as free weight exercises that will also challenge balance and stability.

Mistake 6: Low Intensity Weight Training

Middle-aged man exercising with dumbbell in a modern bedroom setting
Shutterstock

Lifting lighter weights slowly or at a slow, controlled intensity may build muscle, but it will not significantly increase your heart rate or metabolism. If you're aiming to lose fat, you need to include higher-intensity workouts.

How Many Pull-Ups You Need to Do to Prove Your Upper-Body Strength

Expert Advice for Your Fat-Loss Journey

Happy and healthy young man meal prepping whole vegetarian meal in the kitchen. High quality photo. Feel good, healthy and health concept.
Shutterstock

My advice for men starting a fat loss journey is to focus on creating a sustainable, long-term lifestyle change rather than seeking quick fixes. Fat loss is a gradual process that involves both consistency and patience. Here are a few quickfire key tips to help you on your way to achieving your dream physique:

  • Prioritize nutrition over perfection. Instead of chasing extreme diets, aim for balanced, nutrient-dense meals. Focus on whole foods, lean proteins, vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains. Find a sustainable calorie deficit that works for you rather than drastic cuts that are hard to maintain.
  • Strength training. Building muscle helps boost your metabolism and supports fat loss. Aim for a combination of weightlifting and compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. Muscle mass increases your calorie burn at rest.
  • Consistency is key. Fat loss doesn't happen overnight. Stay consistent with your workouts and nutrition. Remember, slow progress is still progress.
  • Track your progress. Keep an eye on more than just the scale. Track your strength progress, how your clothes fit, your energy levels, and even how you feel mentally.

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.

Lee Clayton
Lee Clayton is a Personal Trainer & Leisure Club Manager at Village Gym Read more about Lee
