 Skip to content

7 Best Functional Training Exercises To Build Strength All Over

These exercises will help boost your balance, coordination, and strength.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on November 8, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Getting stronger isn't solely for the appearance of sculpted, well-defined muscles. Building strength is essential for maintaining overall health and a good quality of life. Strong muscles promote bone density, balance, heart, and brain health, and so much more. So, we're here to roll out the best functional training exercises to help build everyday strength, so you have no excuses not to get started today.

"While functional training and strength training are both good ways to build muscle mass and endurance, functional training focuses more on movements that mimic everyday activities like climbing stairs, lifting things from the ground, or carrying groceries," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "Functional training promotes coordination, balance, and flexibility while working multiple muscle groups at the same time."

Before starting any vigorous form of training, it's always wise to speak with a medical professional and a certified personal trainer to ensure you're using proper technique and form.

Below are seven stellar functional training exercises to build everyday strength.

Squats

illustration of squats
Shutterstock

Squats replicate movements you do every single day, such as sitting down and standing back up, squatting to tie your sneakers, and picking something up off the ground.

"By building your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core with this exercise, you will improve your strength and full-body stability, making these movements that you do all the time easier," Garcia stresses.

How To Do It:

  1. Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  2. Press your hips back, bend your knees, and keep your chest tall as you lower into a squat.
  3. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor.
  4. Rise back up.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 squats.

8 Simple Free-Weight Exercises To Build Total-Body Strength

Lunges

alternating lunges
Shutterstock

Lunges boost your stability, balance, and leg and core strength, similar to climbing stairs or walking.

How To Do It:

  1. Take a big step forward.
  2. Lower into a lunge until your knees are at a 90-degree angle.
  3. Push through your front heel to return to standing.
  4. Switch legs.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Deadlifts

illustration of dumbbell deadlift
Shutterstock

"Deadlifts are a great functional exercise to prepare your body to pick objects up from the ground more easily—without injuring yourself," Garcia tells us.

How To Do It:

  1. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart.
  2. Hold a barbell or set of dumbbells before you.
  3. Hinge at your hips, keep your back flat, and lower the weights down your legs toward the floor.
  4. Press through your heels to return to the start position.

How To Maintain Your Leg Strength as You Age—and Why It Matters

Pushups

illustration of woman doing pushups
Shutterstock

"Pushups are a great way to work on your upper body and core strength, mimicking movements like pushing open doors or supporting yourself as you get up from the ground," says Garcia.

How To Do It:

  1. Begin in a plank with your hands just outside shoulder-width.
  2. Lower your chest toward the ground, keeping your back straight.
  3. Press back up.
  4. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

How to Use 'Partial Reps' to Build Muscle Strength

Kettlebell Swings

kettlebell swings
Shutterstock

This explosive exercise can help prepare your body for carrying heavy objects and lifting weights.

How To Do It:

  1. Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Hold a kettlebell with both hands.
  3. Press your hips back to swing the kettlebell between your legs up to chest level.

Farmer's Carry

Farmer's Carry
Shutterstock

"[This exercise] improves your grip and core strength and improves your overall body stability," Garcia points out.

How To Do It:

  1. Hold a heavy kettlebell or dumbbell in each hand.
  2. Stand tall and walk forward while keeping your chest tall and core tight.
  3. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 60-second walks.

6 Drills To Test Your Leg Strength

Planks

high plank
Shutterstock

This exercise boosts your core strength, which promotes better balance and posture to complete daily activities.

How To Do It:

  1. Hold a high or forearm plank for 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
More in Mind + Body
  • fit blonde woman doing squat exercise outdoors

    7 Best Functional Training Exercises To Build Strength All Over

  • fit, muscular man lifting dumbbells at the gym

    How Many Days a Week To Train Your Arms for Muscle Growth

  • focused, muscular man doing kettlebell squat

    The Best 60-Day Workout Plan To Gain Muscle

  • focused brunette woman doing dumbbell overhead press in front of gray backdrop

    The #1 Upper-Body Circuit Workout To Melt Underarm Fat

  • brunette woman bundled up in the cold weather outdoors, holding a tissue, ready to sneeze

    10 Places You’re Most Likely to Catch the Flu

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.