7 Best Functional Training Exercises To Build Strength All Over

Getting stronger isn't solely for the appearance of sculpted, well-defined muscles. Building strength is essential for maintaining overall health and a good quality of life. Strong muscles promote bone density, balance, heart, and brain health, and so much more. So, we're here to roll out the best functional training exercises to help build everyday strength, so you have no excuses not to get started today.

"While functional training and strength training are both good ways to build muscle mass and endurance, functional training focuses more on movements that mimic everyday activities like climbing stairs, lifting things from the ground, or carrying groceries," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness. "Functional training promotes coordination, balance, and flexibility while working multiple muscle groups at the same time."

Before starting any vigorous form of training, it's always wise to speak with a medical professional and a certified personal trainer to ensure you're using proper technique and form.

Below are seven stellar functional training exercises to build everyday strength.

Squats

Squats replicate movements you do every single day, such as sitting down and standing back up, squatting to tie your sneakers, and picking something up off the ground.

"By building your glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core with this exercise, you will improve your strength and full-body stability, making these movements that you do all the time easier," Garcia stresses.

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Press your hips back, bend your knees, and keep your chest tall as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Rise back up. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 squats.

Lunges

Lunges boost your stability, balance, and leg and core strength, similar to climbing stairs or walking.

How To Do It:

Take a big step forward. Lower into a lunge until your knees are at a 90-degree angle. Push through your front heel to return to standing. Switch legs. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Deadlifts

"Deadlifts are a great functional exercise to prepare your body to pick objects up from the ground more easily—without injuring yourself," Garcia tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold a barbell or set of dumbbells before you. Hinge at your hips, keep your back flat, and lower the weights down your legs toward the floor. Press through your heels to return to the start position.

Pushups

"Pushups are a great way to work on your upper body and core strength, mimicking movements like pushing open doors or supporting yourself as you get up from the ground," says Garcia.

How To Do It:

Begin in a plank with your hands just outside shoulder-width. Lower your chest toward the ground, keeping your back straight. Press back up. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Kettlebell Swings

This explosive exercise can help prepare your body for carrying heavy objects and lifting weights.

How To Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a kettlebell with both hands. Press your hips back to swing the kettlebell between your legs up to chest level.

Farmer's Carry

"[This exercise] improves your grip and core strength and improves your overall body stability," Garcia points out.

How To Do It:

Hold a heavy kettlebell or dumbbell in each hand. Stand tall and walk forward while keeping your chest tall and core tight. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 60-second walks.

Planks

This exercise boosts your core strength, which promotes better balance and posture to complete daily activities.

How To Do It:

Hold a high or forearm plank for 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds.