The #1 Frozen Meal You Should Never Buy, According to Nutritionists

Frozen foods are a quick and cheap way to grab a meal. You can't beat the convenience and easiness of heating up your favorite pre-made dish, especially when you're in a time crunch. While frozen meals have come a long way since TV dinners that contained worrisome ingredients, many now offer some nutritional value and have a balanced portion of protein, vegetables and carbs. But that doesn't mean they're all good for you.

Plenty of frozen meals are ultra-processed and filled with high sodium, sugar, additives and calories. Studies like this review, published in the British Medical Journal in 2024 show that serious health risks like cancer, cardiovascular health and more are linked to ultra-processed foods, so eating them sparingly or avoiding them is recommended.

When choosing a frozen meal, here are key things to watch for:

Calories: Depending on age range and fitness goals, on average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 1,600 to 2,000, per Cleveland Clinic.

Saturated fat: Saturated fat is something you'll often find in frozen meals. According to the American Heart Association, if you're following a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, you should not have more than 13 grams of saturated fat. Too much can lead to serious health issues like high cholesterol and heart disease.

Sodium: Some frozen meals contain a lot of salt for flavor. While it might be tasty, you're risking your heart. The American Heart Association says too many Americans consume more salt than recommended. The organization suggests having no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, but many people have 3,500mg daily.

Sugar: Many frozen meals are loaded with added sugars. When consumed often, too much sugar can lead to weight gain and other major health concerns. According to the American Heart Association, women shouldn't have more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, which is around 100 calories, and for men, no more than 9 teaspoons or 150 calories per day.

To help you navigate your way through the expansive frozen food section Eat This, Not That! spoke with several nutritionists and dietitians who share the worst seven frozen meals to never buy that are ranked from pretty bad to absolutely terrible for you.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie

Nutrition : per serving and one pot pie is actually 2 servings so these numbers would be double if they ate the whole pie.

Calories : 440

Fat : 26g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 650mg

Carbs : 40g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar:2 g)

Protein : 11 g

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie makes our list of healthiest frozen meals and with this one you really have to watch the portion size.

Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD says, "Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie, while tasty, is one to be wary of because it will get you close to maxing out your sodium for the day and is high in fat, especially saturated fat."

She adds, "What can be deceiving is that a single pot pie is actually two servings so people may not realize that the food label isn't for the whole pie. I also don't love that the protein isn't very high but the carbs are so it may not as be as filling as you would think."

Danielle VenHuizen, MS, RDN, owner of Food Sense Nutrition agrees this meal isn't a good healthy option and says, while the "chicken pot pie is a classic comfort food, but skip Marie Callender's pie next time you are in the freezer aisle. Coming in at a whopping 55g of fat, 23g of which are artery-clogging saturated fat, this pie is everything the cardiologists say to avoid. Additionally there's almost no gut-friendly fiber and it's very high in refined carbohydrates, which can really take a hit on your blood sugar and digestion. Put this one back on the shelf."

Banquet Beef Pot Pie

Nutrition : 1 pie

Calories : 410

Fat : 26g (Saturated fat: 12g)

Sodium : 710mg

Carbs : 35g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 8g

Before taking up precious freezer space make sure your frozen meal is worthy by reading the back labels. Be wary of pre-made food with too many ingredients like the Banquet Beef Pot Pie that has over 30.

"Nothing says nostalgia like a beef pot pie fresh from the oven—but if your version comes from the frozen aisle, it might be more of a processed shortcut than a home-cooked meal," says

Christine Lauer, a nutritionist at Mochi Health.

She explains, "Banquet Beef Pot Pie contains over thirty ingredients, including hydrogenated lard, MSG, and caramel color—additives that help with texture and shelf life but do not add much in terms of nutrition. While it does provide beef, potatoes, and vegetables, it also comes with preservatives, emulsifiers, and sodium boosters, which may be worth considering if you are watching your intake of processed ingredients."

While this meal isn't the healthiest, Lauer suggests to look for frozen dinners "with shorter ingredient lists and whole food-based ingredients can be a great way to balance ease and nutrition. Or, for a more homemade take, a whole grain crust, lean protein, and fresh vegetables can bring all the comfort of pot pie with fewer processed additions."

Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick

Nutrition : 1 pancake n sausage stick

Calories : 250

Fat : 15g (Saturated fat: 4g)

Sodium : 410mg

Carbs : 22g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 9g)

Protein : 6g

Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick is a tasty sweet and savory combination that's quick and fun to eat for breakfast, but it's one of the unhealthiest you could have to start your day, according to Bess Berger, RDN is the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ.

"Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick is an unhealthy mess on a stick," she says. "Per stick it doesn't seem so unhealthy but most have about 3-4 sticks per sitting. For three sticks, that calculates the macros to about 750 calories, 66 carbs, 45 g of fat, and 1230 mg of sodium."

Berger adds, "This breakfast option is high in fat and sugar, with added ingredients like caramel color and soy protein concentrate, making it less nutritious."

Frozen Fried Chicken

Nutrition : 1 piece

Calories : 330

Fat : 21g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 890 mg

Carbs :12 g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar:0 g)

Protein : 24g

Grabbing a box of frozen fried chicken doesn't sound too bad. In fact, it sounds great with the right sides, but according to Jacek Szymanowski, PN Certified Nutritionist and Health Coach it's not only unhealthy, but it could make you sick.

"Frozen fried chicken may be contaminated with harmful bacteria," he says. "Freezing the fried chicken doesn't kill bacteria. The chicken may be contaminated during packaging, processing, or storage before it is frozen."

Szymanowsk adds, "Moreover, frozen chicken preparation involves propylene glycol – a chemical substance that prevents freezer burn. This chemical can cause skin redness, throat tightness, chest pain, heart palpitations, and difficulty breathing."

DiGiorno Cheese Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza

Nutrition : ⅕ of the pizza

Calories : 350

Fat : 18g (Saturated fat: 9g)

Sodium : 840mg

Carbs : 29g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 16g

The DiGiorno Cheese Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza is packed with sodium, fat and calories. Plus, it's easy to overeat so you're consuming so much unhealthiness in one meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Berger says the "DiGiorno Cheese Stuffed Crust Three Meat Pizza is one of the most unhealthy frozen pizzas. For just a 1/6 of a pizza, it contains 380 calories, 36 g of carbs, 18 grams of fat, and 840 mg of sodium. If you have 1/2 pie, it's 1040 calories, per serving (1/6 pizza), 108 grams of carbs, 54 grams of fat, and 2580 mg of sodium. That sodium contact is more than the daily recommended amount. High in calories, fat, and sodium, which can contribute to obesity and heart disease."

Frozen Meat Lover's Pizza

Nutrition : 1 slice

Calories : 385

Fat : 19g (Saturated fat: 7.8 g)

Sodium : 858mg

Carbs : 33g (Fiber: 2.3g , Sugar: 3.7g)

Protein : 20g

Another frozen to steer clear from is a meat lover's pizza. It's so salty and full of fat.

Szymanowsk explains, "Although this frozen meat lover's pizza is high in protein, it contains excessive saturated fat and sodium which can strain the heart and arteries."

He explains, "Processed meats such as sausage, pepperoni, and bacon are linked to an increased risk of cancer, poor gut health, and inflammation. Pairing this meal with refined flour crust and processed additives makes it one of the unhealthiest frozen meals."

DEVOUR Sharp Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon

Nutrition : 1 bowl

Calories : 380

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 1,070mg

Carbs : 51g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 15g

The No. 1 frozen meal to never buy is the DEVOUR Sharp Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon.

Mac & cheese is one of the tastiest dishes, but this one is full of unhealthy fats, salt and will leave you hungry.

Szymanowsk says, "This meal is literally a calorie bomb with no significant nutritional value. The combination of a heavy cheese sauce, refined pasta, and processed bacon makes it high in unhealthy fats, calories, and sodium.