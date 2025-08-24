6 Yogurt Brands That Can Burn Belly Fat in a Month

Trying to slim down while keeping your gut happy? Yogurt might be one of the easiest ways to help. According to nutrition expert and personal trainer Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD , certain yogurt brands are loaded with probiotics, protein, and healthy fats that can support digestion, speed up your metabolism, and even help reduce bloating. Whether you’re into meal prepping or just need a quick grab-and-go snack, here are six yogurt brands that Sabat recommends for anyone looking to manage their weight and feel better from the inside out.

Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt

Nutrition : per serving 1 container

Calories : 80

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 55mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 16g

Fage Total 0% Greek Yogurt Fage is very high in protein and contains no added sugar. According to Sabat, “The protein keeps you full longer, stabilizes blood sugar, and supports muscle maintenance, which is essential for burning fat.”

Oikos Triple Zero

Nutrition : per serving for plain ¾ cup

Calories : 100

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 60mg

Carbs : 7g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 7g)

Protein : 18g

Oikos Triple Zero is sweetened with stevia instead of added sugar, which Sabat approves of. “It also contains fiber, which supports digestion and satiety, making it a smart choice for reducing visceral fat,” she says.

Siggi’s Skyr (0% or 2%)

Nutrition : per serving 1 5.3 oz

Calories : 90

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 55mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 16g

Siggi’s Skyr (0% or 2%) plain yogurt is made with one ingredient–cultured pasteurized Skim Milk and is an Icelandic-style yogurt that’s thicker and higher in protein (14–17g per serving). “Siggi’s is known for minimal ingredients, very low sugar, and no artificial additives, which supports both gut health and fat metabolism,” says Sabat.

Chobani Zero Sugar

Nutrition : per serving for Toasted Coconut Vanilla 5.3 oz

Calories : 60

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 70mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 12g

“With 0g of added sugar and about 12g protein per serving, Chobani Zero Sugar curbs cravings without spiking blood sugar,” says Sabat. “It’s a good swap for those who want a flavored yogurt but need to stay on track for fat loss.”

Two Good Yogurt (by Danone

Nutrition : per serving for Blueberry 1 cup

Calories : 80

Fat : 2g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 35mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 2g)

Protein : 12g

Two Good Yogurt (by Danone) only has 2g of total sugar and 12g of protein per serving. ” It’s strained to remove most of the sugar, which makes it lower in carbs than typical yogurts, supporting fat loss while still providing beneficial probiotics,” says Sabat.

Wallaby Organic Greek Yogurt (Plain)

Nutrition : per serving ¾ cup

Calories : 160

Fat : 8g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium : 60mg

Carbs : 8g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 15g

Wallaby Organic Greek Yogurt (Plain) is crafted from simple, clean ingredients, is USDA certified organic and packed with protein. “Organic and grass-fed options like Wallaby provide better omega-3 to omega-6 ratios, which help reduce inflammation—a key factor in belly fat storage,” says Sabat. “It’s rich in probiotics and protein, making it excellent for gut and metabolic health.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e