A sports dietitian explains which protein-rich cheeses can support fullness.

Are you trying to blast belly fat? Clearly, your diet is crucial. If you like cheese, you are in luck. According to Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, cheese can be incorporated into your weight loss diet. “No single food causes belly fat loss. However, higher-protein cheeses that are easy to portion can support fullness and muscle maintenance, both of which are important for overall fat loss,” she says. Here are the 7 best cheeses you can eat while losing belly fat.

Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is one of the highest-protein cheeses, which helps support muscle growth and keep you full. “Maintaining muscle is important for metabolism, especially when you’re trying to lose abdominal fat. Low-fat or full-fat can work depending on portions and preferences,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greek-Style Feta

Greek-style feta is also a good choice. “Feta has a strong flavor, so a little goes a long way,” Collingwood says. “That makes it easier to control portions while still adding satisfaction to meals. Great crumbled over salads or roasted vegetables.”

Part-Skim Mozzarella

“Mozzarella is relatively low in calories and provides protein and calcium, nutrients that support body composition when included in a balanced diet. String cheese portions make this especially easy to manage,” she says.

Parmesan

Parmesan is another cheese you can eat while losing weight. “Hard cheeses like Parmesan are flavorful and protein-dense, meaning you can use small amounts and still feel satisfied. A tablespoon or two adds big flavor without many calories,” Collingwood says.

Swiss Cheese

Swiss cheese is a solid option. “Swiss cheese offers protein with less sodium than many other cheeses, which can be helpful for people watching their bloating or water retention. Pairs well with whole-grain bread or fruit,” says Collingwood.

Ricotta (Part-Skim)

Collingwood is a fan of ricotta, which “provides protein and calcium and works well in both sweet and savory dishes, making it easier to stick with a calorie-controlled plan,” she says. “Try it with berries or herbs and vegetables.”

Goat Cheese

Goat cheese is her last cheese recommendation for losing belly fat. “Goat cheese is rich and tangy, which helps with portion control, and some people find it easier to digest than cow’s milk cheeses. A little adds creaminess to salads and bowls,” Collingwood states.