Yogurtland Just Introduced Two New Summer Flavors

Yogurtland just launched two delicious new tropical flavors for summer fun in the sun: Spicy Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet and Guava Passion Tart, available while supplies last. The new flavors are the result of an exciting collaboration between Yogurtland and Princess Cruises—starting today through July 13, guests can enter for a chance to win the Yogurtland and Princess Cruises Sweet Getaway Giveaway for four to the Caribbean, Mexico, or the California Coast.

“Summer at Yogurtland is all about bright flavors and unforgettable moments,” said Loletta Dao, Campaign Marketing Manager at Yogurtland. “Inspired by the vibrant tastes of Mexico and the Caribbean, our newest froyo flavors bring adventure to your spoon and thanks to Princess Cruises, possibly your passport too.”

So aside from the chance to go on a fun-filled cruise, what makes these new flavors so enticing? The Strawberry Watermelon Sorbet is made with fresh strawberries and watermelon with a touch of sweet-heat from chili, perfect for hot summer days when you need extra hydration and refreshment. The Guava Passion Tart is made with real passion fruit and guava, another beautiful, bright creation that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical beach.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lucky customers can also enjoy some limited-edition summer toppings including Pineapple Chamoy Gummies and Ocean Gummies (grab them while you can!).

Frozen yogurt fans will find plenty more to appreciate with a trip to the fan-favorite dessert spot—Yogurtland recently rolled out its spring flavor lineup with yummy flavors including Peach Tart and Plain Peach Swirl. “This season’s launch reflects our commitment to listening, innovating, and creating meaningful experiences that our guests genuinely look forward to,” says Brittany Knollmiller, Head of Marketing at Yogurtland. Not into peach? No problem—chocolate lovers will appreciate the viral-inspired Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, a decadently rich and nutty treat for those who prefer a more creamy option.

Yogurtland prides itself on using only the best ingredients, which explains why the chain is still thriving when others have not been as successful. “When Yogurtland opened its doors, in 2006, in Fullerton, CA, owner Phillip Chang had one goal in mind: provide a self-serve frozen yogurt experience that gives customers the highest quality ingredients and flavors to fill their cups,” the company says. “Now over 15 years later, Yogurtland continues to fulfill Phillip’s vision and is the leading frozen yogurt brand with over 250 locations in the U.S. and internationally.”

The chain has won a laundry list of awards for excellence, including making Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains. “Being able to share our passion of bringing the best ingredients and flavors to you in the most delicious way is the most rewarding experience. We look forward to creating more memories – and flavors – with you!” Yogurtland says.