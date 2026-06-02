7 Popular Food Brands Shoppers Say Have Changed for the Worse

Shoppers say these favorite snacks and pantry staples taste different now.

Did some foods really taste better when you were younger, or is it just nostalgia? While there are certainly some rose-tinted memory issues happening, there is no doubt some products really have changed, either from lower quality ingredients or a full recipe change. From candy and snacks to soup and ice cream, these beloved items are causing disappointment. So which ones are the worst offenders? Here are seven food brands shoppers swear have changed for the worst over the years.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups don’t taste the same as some customers remember. “They’re waxy, oily, and extra sweet! They taste more sugar-y. They’ve been my fave snack my whole life and now I don’t even buy them anymore because they make my stomach upset!” one Redditor said.

Oreo Cookies

Shoppers swear the taste and texture of Oreo Cookies have changed. “They barely even smell like anything, either. I started noticing this a few years ago,” one said. “They used to have an extremely in-your-face smell and now I can still smell it but I really have to get in close and focus.”

Dreyer’s

Some customers say Dreyer’s ice cream has changed for the worse. “The one on the right is the original, and the one on the left is the new recipe,” one Redditor said, doing a side-by-side comparison of the old and new French Vanilla flavor. “You’ll notice that their ‘French Vanilla’ recipe no longer includes ANY egg yolks, but now contains coconut oil and corn syrup. And Cream has been moved back to 6th place, from its original position in 2nd place.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Campbell’s Tomato Soup

Campbell’s Tomato Soup no longer tastes the same, some shoppers say. “It’s different now. They can’t leave anything alone,” one Redditor said. “It’s like they watered it down, much like alot of other canned foods over the last 3 or 4 years,” another commented.

Chips Ahoy!

Customers are not happy about the new Chips Ahoy! recipe. “The chocolate taste weird and the actual cookies just tastes off. There is only 1 store near me that still sells the old package, which taste way better,” one shopper said.

Tostitos

Some shoppers say Tostitos chips have changed for the worse. “These were my sister’s go-to snack. They changed the packaging, but there is nothing on the main label to indicate a recipe change. We checked the ingredients just in case, and they started using soybean oil to fry the chips,” one unhappy shopper said.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Shoppers are unhappy about changes made to Kraft Mac & Cheese. “I used to love it. As of a couple months ago, I made it probably once a week or so but the last couple times I’ve had it, it’s just tasted so bland. At first I thought it might have been a fluke but I had some today and I couldn’t even finish it,” one Redditor said.