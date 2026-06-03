4 Best Frozen Garlic Breads, According to Chefs

Chefs rank top frozen garlic bread brands for flavor and texture.

Garlic bread is a must-have. It’s one of my favorite comfort foods because I love the perfectly balanced texture–crunchy outside and soft inside. Fresh garlic bread at my Italian joints is something I crave, but I also love frozen options. Yes, I know many foodies wouldn’t agree, but there’s a lot to love about frozen garlic bread. It’s pre-sliced, there’s zero prep, and it’s delicious–well, not all. There are some brands to avoid and to find out which ones deserve freezer space, Eat This, Not That! turned to Melanie Portman, chef and recipe developer at Droolrecipes.com, who shares her top four picks.

New York Bakery Texas Toast

You can’t talk about frozen garlic bread without raving about New York Bakery Texas Toast, which sets the benchmark, according to Chef Melanie.

“The bread is thick-cut with a proper crumb structure that crisps on the outside while staying soft inside, and the garlic butter is distributed all the way to the edges evenly,” she says. “None of that dry-corner problem you get with cheaper brands. My family has been reaching for this loaf for years.”

Pepperidge Farm

Pepperidge Farm has a consistent, buttery garlic flavor, with a crisp exterior and a soft, warm center, straight from the oven. It’s a go-to for Chef Melanie.

“Pepperidge Farm uses a softer bread with a lighter garlic butter, which makes it the pick when you want something that doesn’t compete with the main dish,” she explains. “The texture is consistent, and it browns evenly without burning at the ends. Reliable every time.”

Cole’s

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Fans love Cole’s frozen garlic bread because it bakes up with a crisp, golden crust and a soft, buttery center that tastes close to homemade without the effort. It’s also popular for its rich garlic flavor that might not be for everyone, but Chef Melanie enjoys it.

“Cole’s garlic bread has the most generous butter-to-bread ratio on this list,” she says. “The garlic flavor is forward without being sharp, and the loaf comes wrapped in foil that doubles as the baking vessel. No pan needed, which I appreciate on a busy weeknight.”

365 by Whole Foods Market

We hear you about Whole Foods being too pricey, but the chain’s 365 brand is cheaper, and there are so many good finds like the frozen garlic bread. It’s so good that it’s currently out of stock at Amazon, but keep checking because it’s worth the wait.

“This is the clean-ingredient pick,” says Chef Melanie. “Real butter, real garlic, proper bread — nothing in the ingredient list you’d need to explain.” She adds, ” The flavor is straightforward and honest, which is exactly what garlic bread should be. For anyone who checks the label before buying, this is the one.”