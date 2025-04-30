The 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout That Burns Belly Fat Fast

If you don't have time for the gym but still want to lose weight fast, we have some good news: Bodyweight exercises can be just as effective as hour-long gym sessions for burning fat and building muscle. And the best part? They're completely free and can be done from the comfort of your own home or anywhere you please. All you need is 15 minutes a day to kickstart your metabolism, build strength, and burn fat faster than you might expect.

For the workout, we spoke with fitness expert Rachel MacPherson, CPT, a certified personal trainer and strength and conditioning specialist, who shares her top recommendations for a stellar 15-minute bodyweight workout designed to save you time while helping you reach your weight loss goals. The workout includes essential full-body exercises that combine strength training and cardio, so you can work multiple muscle groups, elevate your heart rate, and torch unwanted body fat.

If you're ready for lasting weight loss results, read on for MacPherson's 15-minute bodyweight workout that will help you shed pounds and take your fitness to the next level. Then, when you're finished, be sure to check out The Best Walking Routine To Burn Belly Fat in Just 20 Minutes.

Push-ups

Push-ups have stood the test of time for good reason. They engage your entire upper body, including your chest, arms, shoulders, and core, which will tone and tighten your upper body while elevating your heart rate and burning fat.

How to Do It:

Get into a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and glutes, keeping your body in a straight line from head to toe. Lower your chest toward the floor, aiming for a 90-degree bend in your elbows. Push back up to the starting position while keeping your body straight throughout the movement. Perform as many push-ups as you can in 60 seconds, taking breaks when needed.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 60 seconds.

Alternating Lunges

Lunges target your glutes, quads, and hamstrings while improving your balance and stability, making them an essential exercise for building a strong foundation for overall muscle toning and weight loss.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot, bending both knees to 90-degree angles and making sure your front knee doesn't extend past your toes. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat the movement with your left leg. Continue alternating legs for 60 seconds.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 60 seconds.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches target your deep core muscles, especially your obliques, which are key for trimming your waist and strengthening your midsection.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your lower back pressed into the floor and your hands placed behind your head. Bring your knees toward your chest at a 90-degree angle and lift your shoulders off the floor. Twist your torso to bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg out. Switch sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee, and continue alternating for 60 seconds.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 60 seconds.

Burpees

Love 'em or hate 'em, no workout is complete without burpees. This full-body exercise blasts body fat while engaging multiple muscle groups, including your arms, legs, and core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Drop into a squat and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Kick your feet back into a push-up position, and optionally do a push-up if you're feeling advanced. Jump your feet forward toward your hands, then explode up into a jump, reaching your arms overhead. Immediately drop back into a squat and repeat.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 90 seconds.

Tricep Dips

Triceps dips are a fantastic bodyweight exercise for toning your arms and building upper-body strength.

How to Do It:

Sit on the edge of a bench or chair, with your hands placed next to your hips. Extend your legs out in front of you and lift your hips off the bench. Bend your elbows to lower your body toward the floor, keeping your body close to the bench. Push through your palms to return to the starting position.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 60 seconds.

Sumo Squats

Sumo squats are an underrated and underutilized bodyweight move that targets your glutes, quads, and inner thighs.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, with toes pointed outward. Lower your hips back and down as if you're sitting into a chair. Keep your chest up and weight in your heels, driving through your legs to return to standing. Repeat for 60 seconds and ensure that your knees track in the direction of your toes.

Reps/Duration:

Perform for 60 seconds.