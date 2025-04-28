The Best Walking Routine To Burn Belly Fat in Just 20 Minutes

Do you want to burn belly fat without having to go to the gym? You can, according to a top expert. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis designs strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. Eat This, Not That! recently spoke with Willis, who can be seen this season on The Valley, about how to use walking to burn belly fat, and she even gave us this 20-minute routine designed to get the job done fast.

Incline Walking Can Burn Belly Fat

There's some good and bad news, according to Willis. "Here's the truth: Walking can burn belly fat—but only if you challenge your body. The best way? Incline walking," she says.

This Can Be Done Outside or On a Treadmill

"Whether you hop on the treadmill and bump it to a 10–12 incline, or find a hill or staircase near you, you'll fire up your glutes, core, and legs way more than flat walking ever could, which means more calories burned. Plus, your heart rate stays elevated, so you're basically getting a low-impact HIIT session that won't crush your joints," she says.

Science Confirms This

Science confirms that walking on an incline is an effective form of fitness, burning more calories than walking fast or even running on a flat surface, so many experts suggest upping your incline. A 2013 study even found that walking on a 2- to 7-percent incline increased heart rate by almost 10 percent compared to running on a flat surface.

Here Is the Workout

Willis recommends the following workout.

2 min warm-up at a low incline (moderate pace, can easily put out a sentence)

17 min incline walk (challenge pace, where you're slightly out of breath but can still talk)

1 min cooldown (flat or lower incline)

Be Consistent

As with any workout, "consistency is key," says Willis, "and an incline is your friend. Your core will thank you. Want a spicy version? Add a light backpack for extra resistance."