 Skip to content

The Best Walking Routine To Burn Belly Fat in Just 20 Minutes

This incline-based walk torches belly fat fast—no gym or crunches required.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on April 28, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Do you want to burn belly fat without having to go to the gym? You can, according to a top expert. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis designs strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. Eat This, Not That! recently spoke with Willis, who can be seen this season on The Valley, about how to use walking to burn belly fat, and she even gave us this 20-minute routine designed to get the job done fast.

Incline Walking Can Burn Belly Fat

woman doing hill runs, concept of 10-minute incline workout for weight loss
Shutterstock

There's some good and bad news, according to Willis. "Here's the truth: Walking can burn belly fat—but only if you challenge your body. The best way? Incline walking," she says.

This Can Be Done Outside or On a Treadmill

woman power walking on the treadmill, concept of best gym workouts for weight loss
Shutterstock

"Whether you hop on the treadmill and bump it to a 10–12 incline, or find a hill or staircase near you, you'll fire up your glutes, core, and legs way more than flat walking ever could, which means more calories burned. Plus, your heart rate stays elevated, so you're basically getting a low-impact HIIT session that won't crush your joints," she says.

Science Confirms This

man doing incline treadmill workout
Shutterstock

Science confirms that walking on an incline is an effective form of fitness, burning more calories than walking fast or even running on a flat surface, so many experts suggest upping your incline. A 2013 study even found that walking on a 2- to 7-percent incline increased heart rate by almost 10 percent compared to running on a flat surface.

Here Is the Workout

Shutterstock

Willis recommends the following workout.

2 min warm-up at a low incline (moderate pace, can easily put out a sentence)
17 min incline walk (challenge pace, where you're slightly out of breath but can still talk)
1 min cooldown (flat or lower incline)

Be Consistent

close-up sneakers walking uphill
Shutterstock

As with any workout, "consistency is key," says Willis, "and an incline is your friend. Your core will thank you. Want a spicy version? Add a light backpack for extra resistance."

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Mind + Body
  • fit brunette woman running on treadmill at the gym

    The Best Walking Routine To Burn Belly Fat

  • fit, focused woman doing stair runs outdoors on foggy day

    The #1 Daily Habit That Helps You Burn Fat

  • fit, focused woman doing bodyweight squats outdoors near set of stairs

    The Only 5-Minute Workout You Need

  • fit woman performing pushups in a bright living space next to floor to ceiling windows on bright sunny day

    This 5-Move Workout Builds Muscle

  • The Standing Strength Test That Reveals How Well Your Body Is Aging

    The Standing Strength Test Reveals Your Aging

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.