If You Can Complete This 2-Minute Test After 50, Your Strength Beats Most 30-Year-Olds

Let’s be honest: Building and maintaining strength is one of the most important things you can do for your body as you age. After 30, you begin to lose lean muscle mass at a rate of 3% to 8% every decade—and this decline only speeds up after 60. In addition, joint stiffness increases while bone density decreases. That’s where regular resistance training comes into play. We spoke with a trainer who says if you can complete this two-minute test after 50, your strength beats most 30-year-olds. Are you ready to see where you stand?

“At Brace Life Studios, we keep it simple and functional. One of our go-to assessments is the sit-to-stand test. No hands, controlled motion, for two minutes. It tests leg strength, core stability, endurance, and neuromuscular control. It’s safe, scalable, and reveals more about functional strength than a heavy lift ever could,” says Robert Brace, celebrity trainer and founder of Brace Life Studios, who’s known in the fitness world as the Mind-Body-Soul Connector.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Below, Robert shares exactly how the sit-to-stand test works.

How To Do the Sit-To-Stand Test

The sit-to-stand test is an efficient, low-impact way to gauge full-body strength, stability, and functional movement—especially for individuals 40+.

Begin seated in a chair of standard height, feet flat on the floor, and arms crossed at your chest. Set a timer for 2 minutes. Stand up completely, then sit back down using control as many times as you’re able to without using your hands for support. Keep the movement steady and focus on form—your knees should track over your toes, your core should be engaged, and your spine should be tall.

“This test measures leg strength, glute activation, core stability, joint alignment, and endurance—the same elements that determine how well you move in everyday life,” Robert tells us. “It also reveals imbalances and compensations that could lead to injury if left unchecked.”

Aim for 40+ clean reps within the two-minute timeframe. This signals strong, functional aging.

“If you can hit that with fierce form, you’re outperforming many people half your age,” Robert says.

The key is focusing on form and control. In fact, Robert says they matter much more than numbers.

“As a former ballet dancer, form and control are paramount to how we approach movement,” Robert tells us. “The correct form will help you improve faster, avoid injury, and give you a lean, sculpted, and aligned look. Sloppy reps mean missed activation. We look at posture, breath, joint alignment, and how fatigue affects movement quality. If your last rep looks like your first, you’re doing it right.”