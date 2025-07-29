This Low-Risk, High-Burn Routine Is Perfect for Women Over 55

As you age, strength training is the name of the game to combat sarcopenia, the loss of lean muscle. But what is the most productive way to strength train for women 55+? According to Luke Carlson, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist, ACSM-certified cancer exercise trainer, NASM-qualified trainer, and CEO and founder of Discover Strength, you should focus on lifting and lowering weights slowly. Slower, lower-impact strength workouts boost joint health and mitigate osteoarthritic discomfort. As a matter of fact, Luke calls strength training “an ideal therapy for most arthritic pain.” That’s why he recommends this particular low-risk, high-burn routine for women over 55.

“Low-risk involves minimizing momentum and external forces. We should avoid lifting a weight fast, swinging a weight of any kind, or dropping a weight,” Luke explains. “‘High-burn’ is best achieved by training for momentary muscle failure—defined as the point in which we can’t do another rep with good form.”

The Low-Risk, High-Burn Workout for Women 55+

Below, Luke breaks down his ideal low-risk, high-burn workout. For each exercise, complete 1 set of 8 to 12 reps, always working toward muscle failure. Lift for 2 seconds and use control to lower the weight for 4 seconds.

Leg Press

Sit at the leg press machine, pressing your back flat into the pad and feet hip-distance apart on the platform. Bend your knees to 90 degrees. Hold the handles or sidebars for support. Press through both heels to extend your legs. Use control to lower.

Leg Curl

Sit at the leg curl machine, placing the back of your lower legs against the padded lever. The thigh pad should be fitted across your upper thighs. Gradually pull your heels down and back, bending your knees to curl the weight. Hold at the bottom for a moment before returning to the start position.

Leg Extension

Sit at the leg extension machine, pressing your back against the seat. The pad should be resting right above your ankles. Extend your legs by straightening out your knees and lifting the weight. Hold at the top for a moment before lowering.

Adduction Machine

Begin seated at the machine, inner thighs against the pads. Grab the handles. Squeeze your legs together, moving the pads in toward each other. Hold for a moment. Use control to release.

Abduction Machine

Begin seated at the machine, positioning your outer knees against the pads. Make sure the seat is adjusted so that your legs start slightly inward. Grab onto the handles. Press your legs out against the resistance. Hold for a moment. Use control to release.

Shoulder Press

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are completely extended. Use control to lower the weights to shoulder level.

Lat Pulldown

Begin with a gentle load. Sit at the cable machine. Grab the handle using a pronated, supinated, or neutral grip. From fully extended arms overhead, pull the bar toward your chin. Use control to release.

Chest Press

Lie flat on your back on a workout bench. Hold a dumbbell in each hand just outside your chest. Keep your feet flat on the ground and maintain an engaged core. Press the dumbbells over your chest until your arms are extended but not locked out. Use control to lower the weights.

Roman Chair Low Back Extension