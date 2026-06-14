6 Standing Exercises That Firm Underarm Jiggle Faster Than Weight Training After 60

Address “bat wing” arm jiggle with these stellar standing moves.

If you’re over 60 and notice somewhat of an underarm jiggle action happening, you’re certainly not alone. A Stanford Medicine study found that adults experience biomolecular shifts in their 40s, and again in their 60s. “Bat wings” or “upper arm laxity” is the result of less skin elasticity, extra fat in the upper arms, and declining lean muscle mass.

“After 40, the body loses between 3 to 8% of muscle mass per decade, and that rate increases past 60,” explains David Zhong, Registered Kinesiologist, Certified Personal Trainer, and President and Lead Writer at Fitness Refined. “The main muscle that bears the brunt of this the most is the tricep, which accounts for two-thirds of the total muscle volume of the upper arm. As those muscle fibers shrink and thin out, the overlying skin loses the firm tissue underneath it that once held everything in place and what’s left is loose skin sitting over a much smaller muscle with nothing supporting it from below.”

But we’re here to share some great news. You don’t have to jiggle! We learned how from Zhong. All you need to do is include these six standing exercises in your routine. They can help firm up your underarms faster than weight training after 60.

Standing Overhead Tricep Extension

“I recommended this [exercise] because the long head of the tricep, which sits directly under the visible jiggle, only fully activates in this overhead position, as gravity puts it under a stretch loaded contraction, which means that it’s going to trigger deeper muscle fiber recruitment than any other tricep movement,” Zhong tells us.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Lift the weight overhead. Keep your elbows close to your ears as you slowly lower the dumbbell toward the back of your head, feeling the stretch in your triceps. Use control to press the weight back overhead.

Standing Resistance Band Pushdown

“This is extremely effective because bands provide constant tension throughout the entire range of motion and for adults over 60, the constant load at lower resistance will build true muscle growth without excessive stress on the elbow joint like free weights,” Zhong explains.

Begin by tying a resistance band above head level, securing it around a sturdy pole. Grab the end of the band with both hands. Pull the band down so that your arms are completely stretched, keeping your elbows close to your sides throughout. Use control to return to the start position.

Standing Dumbbell Kickbacks

“Most tricep exercises stop loading the muscle before full extension; however, this one maintains tension on the muscle throughout the entire range and that final contraction is where a meaningful portion of the stimulus comes from,” Zhong tells us.

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and your core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the ground as you extend the dumbbells behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Use control as you return to the start position.

Standing Overhead Presses

“This exercise works the tricep, shoulder, and upper back at the same time and for adults over 60, training multiple muscle groups in one movement is actually more efficient than isolating each one separately,” Zhong points out.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.

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Lateral Raises

“The underarm area is directly under the medial deltoid, so strengthening this muscle will make the entire upper arm look firmer from all angles, not just from the back,” Zhong says.

Stand tall, feet planted hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. With a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells out to the sides of your body until you reach shoulder height. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position.

Wall Pushups

“Most people don’t bother with this because it seems too easy, but the angle still works the tricep and chest well, and the decreased joint stress allows for it to be performed daily without breaking the body down over time,” Zhong says.