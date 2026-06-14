5 Chair Exercises That Firm Lower Belly Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Reclaim your midsection by adding these productive chair exercises to your routine.

Many adults 60 and older struggle with the dreaded accumulation of abdominal fat. There are several contributors, including a slower metabolism, shifting hormones, reduced exercise, and sarcopenia—the natural decline of muscle that occurs with age. This extra belly fat is also extremely unhealthy, as it can lead to type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular problems. So if you’re seeking out how to firm your lower belly faster than gym workouts, we have a great solution.

Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, shares with us five stellar chair exercises to add to your routine. They’re quite effective in shaping up the midsection, as they recruit your deep core muscles. If you take this workout a step further and combine it with a calorie deficit, you’ll see improvements before you know it.

“These chair exercises work because they force the lower abdomen to hold the body against gravity at angles you almost never see on a gym machine, which is exactly the stimulus that brings that muscle back online,” Siwicki tells us.

Now, let’s dive in!

Seated Knee Tucks

Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair. Slightly lean back with your hands gripping the seat. Pull both knees in toward your chest while activating your core. Complete 10 reps.

Seated Double Leg Lifts

Begin seated at the edge of a sturdy chair. Slightly lean back with your hands gripping the seat. Extend your legs straight out, lifting them to hip level. Slowly lower without touching the ground. Perform 10 reps.

RELATED: 5 Standing Exercises To Shrink Lower Belly Fat in 30 Days After 556254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seated Bicycle

Begin seated on a sturdy chair. Lean back and place your hands behind your head. Alternate bringing the opposite elbow toward the opposite knee while straightening the non-bent leg. Perform 10 reps on each side.

Seated Boat Hold

Begin seated on a sturdy chair with your hands holding onto the sides for support. Lean back and lift your feet off the ground, lengthening your legs. Hold the “V” shape position for 20 to 30 seconds while bracing your deep core.

Forearm Chair Plank