The 4-Exercise Circuit That Gets Your Heart Rate Up Instantly

Regarding fast, effective workouts, you want exercises that hit multiple muscle groups, challenge your conditioning, and leave you breathless, in the best way possible. This 4-exercise circuit does precisely that. By combining explosive power moves, upper-body strength, dynamic core work, and athletic lateral movement, you're not just burning calories but building a more resilient, agile, and well-rounded body.

This circuit is especially effective because it trains you in all planes of motion—forward and backward, side to side, and rotational. That's key for full-body functionality and performance, whether you're chasing athletic goals or just want to move better in everyday life. Each movement forces your muscles and cardiovascular system to fire on all cylinders, making it a heart-pumping challenge from the very first minute.

This 20-minute EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) will light you up fast. Below, you'll find everything you need to crush this 5-round circuit, plus step-by-step form breakdowns to help you master each move with power and precision.

5-Round EMOM Circuit Workout

What You Need:

This high-intensity EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) workout features a 4-exercise circuit completed over 5 rounds (20 total minutes). You'll need one kettlebell, a pair of dumbbells, and an open space for bodyweight movement. You'll perform the designated reps of one exercise each minute, then rest for the remainder of the minute before moving to the next. The goal is to complete the work quickly but with control, maximizing your effort while earning recovery time before the next move.

The Routine:

Skater Jumps (5 rounds x 20 reps per round) Kettlebell High-Pull (5 rounds x 10 reps per round) Dumbbell Push Press (5 rounds x 10 reps per round) Cross-Body Mountain Climber (5 rounds x 20 reps per round)

Directions: Set a timer to beep every minute. You'll perform one exercise per minute, completing the specified reps or working for time. If you finish early, use the remaining time to rest. Once the minute is up, immediately move to the next exercise. After all 4 exercises are done, that's one round. Complete 5 total rounds (20 minutes total).

How to Do It:

Skater Jumps

How to do it:

Start in a small squat position with your weight on your right leg. Leap laterally to the left, landing softly on your left foot while sweeping your right foot behind you (like a speed skater). Immediately push off the left foot to jump back to the right. Continue alternating sides with control for 20 reps total.

Kettlebell High-Pull

How to do it:

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands in front of you. Hinge slightly at the hips and let the kettlebell lower toward mid-thigh. Explosively extend through the hips and pull the kettlebell upward to chest height, keeping elbows high and out. Lower the bell back under control and repeat for 10 reps.

Dumbbell Push Press

How to do it:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with palms facing in. Dip your knees slightly into a quarter squat. Drive through your legs to press the dumbbells overhead. Lower back to shoulders and repeat for 10 reps.

Cross-Body Mountain Climber

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Drive your right knee across your body toward your left elbow. Return the right leg and immediately drive the left knee toward your right elbow. Continue alternating at a fast, controlled pace for 20 reps total.