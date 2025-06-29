 Skip to content

Do These 5 Things Every Day To Keep Belly Fat Off After 50

Keep excess pounds at bay for good.
Published on June 29, 2025 | 6:30 AM

Ah, belly fat. As you age, your body endures hormonal shifts, including a decrease in estrogen or testosterone and an increase in cortisol, making abdominal fat easier to pack on. In addition to that, most individuals experience a decline in muscle mass, leading to metabolism slow-down, says Daniel Argota, NASM CPT in Miami, Florida. To help address stubborn belly fat after 50, we’ve rounded up five healthy habits to add to your wellness routine.

Ditch added sugars.

Cinnamon rolls
Shutterstock

Reaching for a package of vibrantly colored sugar cookies or gooey cinnamon rolls when food shopping is always tempting, but these sugar-packed treats aren’t doing your waistline any favors.

“Excess caloric energy, especially sugars, tend to settle around the midsection once the body enters middle age,” cautions Erika Rawes, certified personal trainer, fitness coach, nutritionist, and founder of ASSFACE Diet.

Walk every day.

woman walking on track, concept of 50-mile month walking challenge
Shutterstock

Lacing up your sneakers and going on a walk may seem simple, but it’s a mighty cardio exercise when performed regularly.

“It’s a low-stress, high-impact physical activity,” says Daniel. “Walking helps manage blood sugar and reduce cortisol.” Plus, research shows that pedometer-based walking regimens can lead to a modest amount of weight loss. The more you walk, the more calories you’ll burn.

Make strength training a lifestyle.

woman doing kettlebell swing, concept of the best compound exercises for women to get lean
Shutterstock

Strength training with tools like dumbbells, resistance bands, and your body weight is essential when it comes to building and maintaining lean muscle. So, make resistance training exercises a dedicated part of your fitness regimen.

“Lifting weights isn’t optional after 50,” Daniel stresses. “It builds lean mass, boosts metabolism, and helps balance hormones.”

Eat more protein.

Shutterstock

“Eat more protein, most clients undereat protein,” Daniel encourages. “Fixing that helps with fat loss and muscle repair.”

Protein-packed foods like Greek yogurt, eggs, beans, tuna, chicken and turkey breast, quinoa, walnuts, lentils, tofu, and salmon can be total game-changers in a well-balanced diet. Consuming plenty of quality protein helps you feel fuller for longer and decreases hunger hormones, which can decrease cravings and help you avoid overeating.

Track something simple.

close-up woman checking her watch fitness tracker as she's walking for weight loss
Shutterstock

The last thing you want is your routine to be too overwhelming. It should be sustainable enough so you’re able to stick with it for the long haul.

Daniel says, “Track something simple, not every detail, but enough to stay aware whether that’s steps, sleep, or meals … [In addition,] go one habit at a time. Most clients feel overwhelmed because they try to change everything at once. I’d rather see someone strength train twice a week and walk every day than burn out chasing perfection.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
