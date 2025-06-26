How Women Over 40 Can Get Rid of Crepey Arms Without Hitting the Gym

As women age, hormones shift, estrogen levels drop, weight gain occurs easily and crepey arms can happen–thin and fine wrinkly skin. While it can be covered up with skincare products, you can also get rid of it with certain exercises that don’t require you to hit the gym.

“Crepey skin develops over time due to collagen loss and reduced elasticity, and while you can’t completely reverse this in just a few weeks, targeted exercises can significantly improve muscle tone underneath the skin, creating a firmer, more defined appearance,” says Haley Pulli, Head Coach, MyBodyTutor.

To eliminate crepey arms Pulli suggests combining strength-building movements with flexibility work to enhance circulation and muscle definition in the arms, shoulders, and chest and doorway exercises are ideal.

“They use your body weight and resistance bands, making them accessible while providing real results,” she says.

Here are 9 doorway exercises to get firmer arms and get rid of the crepey look.

Doorway Pectoral Stretch

Doorway Pectoral Stretches are a simple and effective way to improve shoulder flexibility and reduce crepey arms.

Stand in an open doorway with arms raised to sides, bent at 90-degree angles, palms forward against the door frame.

Step forward with one foot, feeling the stretch across chest and shoulders.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, step back and relax.

Perform 3-4 sets throughout the day.

“Pulli says, “This stretch counteracts the rounded shoulder posture that makes arm skin appear more saggy. By opening the chest and improving posture, you create better alignment that makes arms look more toned and lifted.”

Side Hang Pull-Ups

Side Hang Pull-Ups are a variation of traditional pull-ups.

Grasp door frame with one hand, body in diagonal line with arm extended straight.

Keep elbow crease toward ceiling, shoulders away from ears.

Either hold static position or perform “pull-ups” by bending elbow to bring body upright.

Perform 2-3 sets of 8-12 reps or 30-second holds.

According to Pulli, “This exercise directly targets the often-neglected muscles of the upper back and rear shoulders while engaging the arms. It’s excellent for building functional strength that improves how your arms look and feel.”

Doorway Arm Squat

Doorway Arm Squat is a variation of a traditional squat, but uses a door frame for support.

Stand in doorway with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out.

Place hands on door frame at shoulder height for support.

Keep back straight and core engage, and squat as low as possible, ideally with thighs parallel to floor.

Push through heels and use your arms to pull yourself up to starting position, maintaining contact with door frame.

Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Pulli says, “This compound movement engages your arms for stability while working the large muscle groups in your legs.”

She adds, “The isometric arm engagement helps tone the arms while the squatting motion increases overall circulation and metabolism, contributing to better muscle definition throughout the body.”

High-to-Low Rows

High-to-Low Rows with a resistance band is a great neck and shoulder move, but also helps get rid of crepey arms.

Attach resistance band to top of door frame securely.

Get down on one knee, opposite knee raised, holding band with arm outstretched.

Pull elbow toward body, squeezing shoulder blades together.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps each arm.

According to Pulli, “This movement strengthens the posterior deltoids and rhomboids, creating better posture and more defined arm contours. Strong back muscles pull the shoulders back, making arms appear more toned.”

Lat Pulldowns

Lat Pulldowns with a resistance band are for any level of fitness.

Place resistance band at top of door, sit or kneel facing door

Grasp band with wide, overhand grip.

Pull band down toward chin level, squeezing shoulder blades.

Slowly return to start position with control.

Perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

“Lat pulldowns work the latissimus dorsi muscles, which create that coveted V-shape in the torso while strengthening the arms,” says Pulli. “This exercise helps create better definition in the underarm area.”

Overhead Tricep Extensions

Overhead Tricep Extensions with a resistance band is another move Pulli recommends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Secure resistance band under door, hold handles overhead.

Keep elbows stationary, extend arms overhead by straightening elbows.

Slowly lower with control, feeling stretch in triceps.

Perform 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps.

She says, “The triceps make up two-thirds of your upper arm mass. Strengthening them creates immediate improvement in arm firmness and helps reduce the ‘bat wing’ appearance many people experience.”

Seated Floor Rows

Seated Floor Rows with a resistance band will work anywhere in the house you have a little space to sit.

Place resistance band under door, sit on floor with legs extended.

Hold band with neutral grip, arms extended.

Pull band straight into body, squeezing back muscles.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

“This exercise targets the middle trapezius and rhomboids, improving posture and creating better arm positioning that makes the entire upper body look more toned,” says Pulli.

Arm Crossovers

Arm Crossovers are a nice warm up for your upper body and can improve shoulder mobility.

Stand with arms extended at shoulder height.

Cross arms in front of body alternately, keeping arms straight.

Perform continuously for 1 minute.

“This dynamic movement improves circulation and flexibility while gently working the chest and shoulder muscles,” says Pulli.

Arm Circles

Arm Circles are an easy move that doesn’t require equipment, but can help get rid of crepey arms.

Stand with arms extended to sides at shoulder height.

Make small circles forward for 30 seconds, then backward for 30 seconds.

Perform 2-3 sets.

Pulli says, “Arm circles warm up the shoulders and improve range of motion while engaging the smaller stabilizing muscles that contribute to overall arm tone.”

Creating Your Complete Arm-Firming Plan

Pulli says to see results perform these moves four to five times a week, with focus on good form over speed.

“The combination of strength training and stretching will improve muscle tone, posture, and circulation,” she explains. “Within 2-3 weeks, you should notice improved muscle definition and better arm positioning that creates a firmer appearance. Remember, consistency is key – these exercises work best when performed regularly as part of a complete fitness routine.”