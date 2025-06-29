The 5 Moves That Keep This 58-Year-Old’s Belly Flatter Than Women Half Her Age

Natural changes your body endures in your 50s may be challenging to accept, and keeping your belly in top shape takes hard work and dedication. Relax, because we’re here with some serious inspiration from Melody Morton-Buckleair, owner, instructor, and president at Elmwood Place Pilates, that will motivate you to make essential changes in your fitness routine.

“I’m 58, I’ve had two kids, and I run a ranch. So when I say this midsection is powered by core work and not crunches, I mean it,” Melody—aka The Pilates Cowgirl—shares. “After 50, gravity is real, sugar hits harder, and posture starts to tell on you. Your core is your power center—it holds your spine up, keeps your digestion moving, and makes sure you don’t throw your back out picking up a bag of chicken feed or a grandbaby.”

If you want to sculpt and flatten your midsection, Melody says, “You gotta go deep.” It’s not just about powering through crunches and praying for miracles, either. Melody stresses the importance of breathwork, training your pelvic floor, and engaging the transverse abdominis (your inner corset muscle).

So if you’re serious about your belly being flat and not flabby, check out Melody’s five-move core workout that keeps her midsection in shape at 58.

5 Core Exercises to Flatten Your Stomach After 50

Pelvic Curl

“This exercise wakes up your glutes and teaches your low back to behave,” Melody tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin lying down flat on your back. Roll your spine up slowly, one bone at a time, pressing your hips toward the ceiling. At the top of the move, inhale. Exhale as you lower your hips.

The 3-3-3 Rule That Shrinks Menopause Belly Fat (No Gym Required)

Toe Taps

“This movement recruits your deep abs without hurting your neck or back,” Melody explains.

Lie flat on your back, legs in a tabletop position. Exhale and tap one toe to the mat. Inhale and return. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Want a Slimmer Waistline? Build These 5 Moves Into Your Morning

Dead Bug

“The dead bug is great for stability and motor control,” says Melody.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core as you lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

Modified Plank

“The modified plank builds functional core strength without compression,” Melody points out.

Lie flat on your stomach. Place your hands below your shoulders or rise onto your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your feet.

4 Morning Exercises That Shrink the Hormonal Belly Fat After 40

Breath-Driven Ab Hollowing

“This is the secret sauce,” Melody says. “It rewires the core from the inside.”