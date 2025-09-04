The 5-Minute Meal To Banish Flabby Arms

Nice arms don’t just happen by hitting the gym. Yes, it’s important to do strength training to get rid of flabby upper arms, but what you eat also matters. A healthy diet can help burn fat, keep you fuller longer and preserve muscle mass. Plus, fuel your body with essential vitamins and nutrients. With that in mind, it’s important to note that we can’t spot reduce fat from a specific body area such as the arms. “Fat loss happens systematically, meaning your body decides where it sheds fat first,” says nutrition expert and personal trainer Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD. “But, what we can do is eat to influence how your body can burn fat overall and a smart meal plan can help reduce body fat – including arm fat – over time.” Sabat says, “When it comes to burning fat around the arms, the key is consistency – choosing meals that are high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats while avoiding excess sugar and refined carbohydrates.” She adds, “Over the course of a month, these types of meals can help reduce overall body fat, making arms look leaner and more toned.”

Grilled Chicken Salad with Leafy Greens & Avocado

A light chicken salad with a leafy green base is satisfying and good for helping get rid of arm fat. “A lean protein like chicken combined with fiber-rich greens and healthy fats from avocado keeps blood sugar stable, promotes satiety, and supports muscle maintenance,” says Sabat. “This combination helps your body tap into stored fat for energy.”

Greek Yogurt with Berries & Chia Seeds

Greek yogurt is a great way to start your morning and elevate your snack game. “Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, berries provide antioxidants and fiber, and chia seeds add omega-3s and extra satiety,” Sabat explains. “This meal balances gut health and metabolism, both of which play a role in fat loss.”

Salmon with Steamed Broccoli & Quinoa

Salmon is a delicious way to get in your daily protein, but also help reach fitness goals. "Wild-caught salmon delivers protein plus omega-3 fatty acids, which lower inflammation and support fat metabolism," Sabat says. "Paired with fiber-rich broccoli and a moderate portion of quinoa, it fuels the body without spiking insulin."

Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Hummus & Veggies

Turkey lettuce wraps with hummus and vegetables are an easy lunch to have on the go. The quick meal can also reduce unwanted flabby arms. “Swapping bread for lettuce lowers carbs, while turkey provides lean protein,” says Sabat. “Adding hummus and raw veggies supplies fiber and healthy fats, making this a clean, low-glycemic meal that helps manage cravings.”

Protein Smoothie with Unsweetened Almond Milk, Spinach, Protein Powder & Chia Seeds

Adding chia seeds to a protein smoothie boosts your morning energy and helps eliminate arm fat. According to Sabat, “This quick shake delivers protein for muscle repair, leafy greens for micronutrients, and chia seeds for healthy omega-3 fats. It’s portable, satisfying, and ideal for busy days when you want to keep calories balanced.”