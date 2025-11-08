This 5-Minute Wall Pushup Routine Firms Up Your Chest Easier Than Struggling With Floor Pushups After 60

The older we get, the less time we spend on the floor, therefore reducing our ability to handle our bodyweight and get back off the floor. If you haven’t had to push the full weight of your body in decades, it’s understandable that it would be a difficult task. Since pushups are the most cost-effective and easiest way to strengthen the chest, it’s inconvenient when the exercise is so hard to do. Here’s a smarter way to build up your chest strength safely—starting where you are and working your way up.

Why You Should Start With Wall Pushups

Wall pushups aren’t inherently better; they are just easier to do than floor pushups. Since you’re vertical, you are moving less of your bodyweight to complete the movement. But if you can build into it safely, it is still a much better exercise for the chest to do pushups from the floor. You should never assume that you can’t do a certain exercise just because of your age.

How to Build Up Your Strength Step-by-Step

Focus on starting with wall pushups and building up enough strength and confidence to be able to do a pushup from the floor. Once wall pushups become easy you can then do pushups on a slightly elevated and firm surface like a kitchen countertop. Once that’s easy you can do kneeling pushups on the ground and finally build up to the point to where you can do full traditional pushups.

Key Form Tips for All Pushup Variations:

Keep your entire body tight – Brace your core, flex your legs, and squeeze your butt. Creating full body muscle tightness make the exercise much easier.

– Brace your core, flex your legs, and squeeze your butt. Creating full body muscle tightness make the exercise much easier. Control your elbow position – Keep your elbows closer to your torso and don’t let them flare out too far to the side.

– Keep your elbows closer to your torso and don’t let them flare out too far to the side. Watch your shoulders – Keep your shoulders low and don’t hunch them up to your ears when doing the movement.

– Keep your shoulders low and don’t hunch them up to your ears when doing the movement. Progress safely – Before progressing to the next level make sure you can comfortably control your chest all the way to the surface you are pushing off from and make sure you can safely do at least 3 sets of 10.

The Results You’ll Notice in Your Chest

If you already have an upper body strengthening routine just add these in. Start with 3 sets of 5 and build up to 3 sets of 10. Once you can do 3 sets of 10 and have it feel pretty easy then you can progress to the next variation. If you don't already have a routine, just try doing these 2-3 times a week.

You should notice improved strength in just 2-4 weeks. You may notice increased fullness in your pec muscles and have the sensation that you can create more power when making a pushing movement.